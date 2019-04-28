Sporting pip Kairat for #UCLFutsal title

Sunday 28 April 2019

Sporting CP beat hosts Kairat Almaty 2-1 to win the title, while Barça edged Inter FS for bronze.

Sporting CP won a final at the fourth attempt to clinch the rebranded UEFA Futsal Champions League title against hosts Kairat Almaty, after Barça finished third.

Sunday

Final

Sporting CP 2-1 Kairat Almaty

  • Higuita and Guitta produced a string of vital first-half saves.
  • Diego Cavinato turned in Cardinal's pass to put Sporting ahead just after the break.
  • Sporting's other Italian, Alex Merlim, doubled the lead with a thunderbolt.
  • Douglas Junior gave Kairat late hope.
  • Player of the match: Guitta (Sporting)

Third-place play-off

Highlights: Inter 1-3 Barça
Inter FS 1-3 Barça

  • Marlon's early Inter strike was overturned by Ferrao and Adolfo before half-time.
  • Esquerdinha's record ninth career finals goal secured a second straight bronze for Barça.
  • Player of the match: Didac Plana (Barça)

Friday

Semi-finals

Sporting CP 5-3 Inter FS

Highlights: Sporting CP 5-3 Inter
  • Sporting reached their third straight final, and fourth overall, after avenging their defeat in the last two deciders by Inter, whose record 19-match winning run came to an end.
  • An early Humberto cross was turned into his own net by Pedro Cary, but within nine seconds Deo levelled for Sporting.
  • Early in the second half, Dieguinho put Sporting ahead after an Alex Merlim corner, and the Brazilian struck again with Inter still down to four following Elisandro's red card.
  • Dieguinho then completed his hat-trick in a thrilling finish.
  • Player of the match: Dieguinho (Sporting)
Highlights: Barça 2-5 Kairat
Barça 2-5 Kairat Almaty

  • Kairat got the better of Barça once again, having beaten them 3-2 in the 2015 final and also 5-4 in the 2013 semis on the way to their first title.
  • Hossein Tayyebi and Taynan led the way with the first goals in the second half, while Barça had Joselito sent off late on.
  • The crowd of 12,090 set a new competition record, 14 more than the 12,076 who saw Barça beat Sporting in the 2015 semis in Lisbon.
  • Player of the match: Higuita (Kairat)
