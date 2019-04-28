Sporting pip Kairat for #UCLFutsal title

Sporting CP won a final at the fourth attempt to clinch the rebranded UEFA Futsal Champions League title against hosts Kairat Almaty, after Barça finished third.

Sunday

Final

Sporting CP 2-1 Kairat Almaty



Higuita and Guitta produced a string of vital first-half saves.

Diego Cavinato turned in Cardinal's pass to put Sporting ahead just after the break.

Sporting's other Italian, Alex Merlim, doubled the lead with a thunderbolt.

Douglas Junior gave Kairat late hope.

Player of the match: Guitta (Sporting)

Third-place play-off

Highlights: Inter 1-3 Barça

Inter FS 1-3 Barça

Marlon's early Inter strike was overturned by Ferrao and Adolfo before half-time.

Esquerdinha's record ninth career finals goal secured a second straight bronze for Barça.

Player of the match: Didac Plana (Barça)

Friday

Semi-finals



Sporting CP 5-3 Inter FS

Highlights: Sporting CP 5-3 Inter

Sporting reached their third straight final, and fourth overall, after avenging their defeat in the last two deciders by Inter, whose record 19-match winning run came to an end.

An early Humberto cross was turned into his own net by Pedro Cary, but within nine seconds Deo levelled for Sporting.

Early in the second half, Dieguinho put Sporting ahead after an Alex Merlim corner, and the Brazilian struck again with Inter still down to four following Elisandro's red card.

Dieguinho then completed his hat-trick in a thrilling finish.

Player of the match: Dieguinho (Sporting)

Highlights: Barça 2-5 Kairat

Barça 2-5 Kairat Almaty