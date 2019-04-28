Sporting pip Kairat for #UCLFutsal title
Sunday 28 April 2019
Article summary
Sporting CP beat hosts Kairat Almaty 2-1 to win the title, while Barça edged Inter FS for bronze.
Article top media content
Article body
Sporting CP won a final at the fourth attempt to clinch the rebranded UEFA Futsal Champions League title against hosts Kairat Almaty, after Barça finished third.
Sunday
Final
- Higuita and Guitta produced a string of vital first-half saves.
- Diego Cavinato turned in Cardinal's pass to put Sporting ahead just after the break.
- Sporting's other Italian, Alex Merlim, doubled the lead with a thunderbolt.
- Douglas Junior gave Kairat late hope.
- Player of the match: Guitta (Sporting)
Third-place play-off
- Marlon's early Inter strike was overturned by Ferrao and Adolfo before half-time.
- Esquerdinha's record ninth career finals goal secured a second straight bronze for Barça.
- Player of the match: Didac Plana (Barça)
Friday
Semi-finals
- Sporting reached their third straight final, and fourth overall, after avenging their defeat in the last two deciders by Inter, whose record 19-match winning run came to an end.
- An early Humberto cross was turned into his own net by Pedro Cary, but within nine seconds Deo levelled for Sporting.
- Early in the second half, Dieguinho put Sporting ahead after an Alex Merlim corner, and the Brazilian struck again with Inter still down to four following Elisandro's red card.
- Dieguinho then completed his hat-trick in a thrilling finish.
- Player of the match: Dieguinho (Sporting)
- Kairat got the better of Barça once again, having beaten them 3-2 in the 2015 final and also 5-4 in the 2013 semis on the way to their first title.
- Hossein Tayyebi and Taynan led the way with the first goals in the second half, while Barça had Joselito sent off late on.
- The crowd of 12,090 set a new competition record, 14 more than the 12,076 who saw Barça beat Sporting in the 2015 semis in Lisbon.
- Player of the match: Higuita (Kairat)