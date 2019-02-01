Coaches on #UCLFutsal finals draw

UEFA.com hears from the four coaches after the UEFA Futsal Champions League semi-final draw was made for the matches on 26 April at Almaty Arena.

Sporting CP (POR) v Inter FS (ESP, holders)

Nuno Dias, Sporting coach

It is an extremely tough draw! All the three teams are strong but it‘s a very tough draw because we have met them twice in finals and lost twice. We will prepare and do our best to turn our fortunes around and make the final.

Jesús Velasco, Inter coach

We know Sporting well, we have played them a lot and are familiar with their players. We're not playing so well at the moment in the league but we hope by April we will have improved and will come to Almaty ready to achieve what we always want to do in this competition – to win. Though of course we have a lot of respect for Sporting.

Barça (ESP) v Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Andreu Plaza, Barça coach

For me there were strong contenders but I wanted to avoid Inter in the semis as we play them in the league and cup in Spain. Kairat are a strong team and the hosts, so it won't be easy. We'll do our best to get to the final.



Kaká, Kairat coach

There are three strong contenders, it was impossible to choose. We meet Barça, we will work and prepare for this confrontation. We will play against Barça for the third time and I hope this will be a really beautiful game.