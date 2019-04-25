Where to watch the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals

You can watch the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals across Europe and the world thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games on our YouTube channel UEFA.tv.

In territories where there is no broadcast coverage listed below fans can stream every game live for free via the UEFA.tv channel on YouTube. Highlights of every match will also be available on UEFA.com and UEFA.tv as of midnight CET after each matchday in all territories.

Where to watch: Official broadcast partners & streaming territories (subject to update)

Australia: SBS

Azerbaijan: Saran

Cyprus: CYTA

Denmark: Viasat

Finland: Viasat

Greece: COSMOTE

Israel: The Sports Channel

Kazakhstan: Saran

Kyrgyzstan: Saran

Norway: Viasat

Poland: Polsat

Portugal: Eleven Sports

Spain: Gol TV

Sweden: Viasat

Tajikistan: Saran

Turkmenistan: Saran

Uzbekistan: Saran

Where no rights sold: UEFA.tv free stream

All information subject to change.