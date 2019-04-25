Where to watch the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals
Thursday 25 April 2019
Article summary
You can watch the finals thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games.
Article top media content
Article body
You can watch the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals across Europe and the world thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games on our YouTube channel UEFA.tv.
In territories where there is no broadcast coverage listed below fans can stream every game live for free via the UEFA.tv channel on YouTube. Highlights of every match will also be available on UEFA.com and UEFA.tv as of midnight CET after each matchday in all territories.
Where to watch: Official broadcast partners & streaming territories (subject to update)
Australia: SBS
Azerbaijan: Saran
Cyprus: CYTA
Denmark: Viasat
Finland: Viasat
Greece: COSMOTE
Israel: The Sports Channel
Kazakhstan: Saran
Kyrgyzstan: Saran
Norway: Viasat
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: Eleven Sports
Spain: Gol TV
Sweden: Viasat
Tajikistan: Saran
Turkmenistan: Saran
Uzbekistan: Saran
Where no rights sold: UEFA.tv free stream
All information subject to change.