Minsk to stage 2021 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals

Minsk Arena in Belarus will host the 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals in April.

Having initially been picked to stage the now-postponed 2020 finals, the decision to instead allocate the 2021 edition was made by the UEFA Executive Committee in June 2020. Unlike in previous years since the four-team finals format was introduced in 2006/07, the showpiece could end up not being held in the country of one of the four qualified clubs (as would have been the case in 2020 before the move to Barcelona).

The 15,000-capacity arena in the capital of Belarus opened in 2010, and is the home of ice hockey’s Dinamo Minsk and basketball’s Tsmoki Minsk. It was the main venue for the 2014 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and staged gymnastics in the 2019 European Games, as well as many major concerts.

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2019 highlights: Sporting claim title in Almaty

Other hosts since the introduction of the four-team finals have been Murcia (2007), Moscow (2008), Ekaterinburg (2009), Lisbon (2010 and 2015), Almaty (2011, 2017 and 2019), Lleida (2012), Tbilisi (2013), Baku (2014), Guadalajara (2016) and Zaragoza (2018). Barcelona will host the rescheduled 2020 edition in October.