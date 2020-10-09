Barça and Murcia set up Futsal Champions League final

Barça will take on Murcia in the first all-Spanish UEFA Futsal Champions League final after both saw off Russian opposition on Friday at Barcelona's Palau Blaugrana.

Murcia defeated Tyumen 2-1 and Barça beat KPRF on penalties, meaning the two Russian teams will play for bronze on Sunday. The finals were originally to be played in Minsk in April 2020 but were instead postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis and moved to Barcelona. The games are being played behind closed doors.

2020 finals: Palau Blaugrana, Barcelona

FRIDAY

Semi-finals:

Murcia FS 2-1 Tyumen

Alberto García scored Murcia's winner after Tyumen captain Sergei Abramovich has cancelled out Rafa's first-half goal.

Murcia are into their second final after previously losing to Sinara Ekaterinburg in 2008 in Moscow.

Diego Giustozzi, Murcia coach: "Everything we prepared, studied and talked about we did 100%. We allowed them just one goal in an isolated move. I really liked that and that we were able to win a game that we don't like to play. We like an open game better and it was the opposite. Playing a game that we don't like to play, we were very serious and very mature."

Nikolai Ivanov, Tyumen coach: "We lost today, and any coach would be disapointed. Our players now have tears in their eyes, and that's said. Talking about the game, it was a good one from the emotional point of view. The stands were empty, but we didn't feel that. Both teams showed big emotions."

Barça 3-3 KPRF (aet, Barça win 5-4 on pens)

Barça led 2-0 in normal time and 3-2 in the extra ten minutes but both times KPRF recovered, Nando making it 3-3 from the spot with 11 seconds left.

Lin missed against his former club in the shoot-out and captain Sergio Lozano converted the winner.

Barça's Esquerdinha, in making it 3-3, became the first player to ten career finals goals in this competition.

Barça are aiming for their third title, which would put them second outright after Inter FS, and are in their fourth final.

Andreu Plaza, Barça coach: "Personally it's a joy, it's our third finals in a row and now we've been lucky enough to make the final. Although we are not in the best physical shape because we have just started the season, we are used to playing with little time between games. We have enough players to play a game at the highest level on Sunday."

Arser Bagirov, KPRF player: "If we forget the first ten minutes, probably all would agree that Barça weren't better than us. It was an equal match and I don't think we deserved this loss. When it comes to penalties, it's always 50-50, and luck becomes the main factor. Today luck was on Barça's side, and I congratulate them for this victory. As for us, we need to work, work and work again."

SUNDAY

Third-place play-off

KPRF vs Tyumen: 16:00 CET

Final

Barça vs Murcia: 20:00 CET

Meet the teams

Barça (ESP, hosts)

Best performance: winners (2012, 2014)

Finals appearances: 2012 winners (hosts), 2013 third place, 2014 winners, 2015 runners-up, 2018 third place, 2019 third place

Top scorers: Mario Rivillos, Daniel Shiraishi 5

In their seventh finals under the four-team format introduced in 2006/07, one off Kairat Almaty’s record.

Were previously hosts in Lleida in 2012, when they won the competition on debut.

Hoping to become only the second three-time winners after Spanish rivals Inter FS (who have five titles).

Beat Murcia 3-2 in an epic five-game final series to win their first Spanish title in six years last season.

Sergio Lozano was in the Barça teams in 2012 and 2014, joined in the latter by Aicardo. Daniel Shiraishi (2017 and 2018) won with Inter and Marcênio was a 2016 victor with Ugra Yugorsk. Ferrao is a former Tyumen player and Esquerdinha was first brought to Europe in 2006 by Murcia but both suffered serious injury last season, hence the signing in January of Ximbinha.

Roger, Juanjo, Mario Rivillos, Arthur and Boyis all left the club at the end of June on the expiry of their contracts.

Went out of the Spanish league play-offs in June at the quarter-final stage so will need to win these finals to qualify for Europe next season.

Murcia FS (ESP)

Best performance: runners-up (2008)

Finals appearances: 2007 third place (hosts), 2008 runners-up

Top scorer: Felipe Paradynski 7

Back in Europe for the first time since 2012/13; their last finals appearance was a penalty shoot-out defeat by Sinara Ekaterinburg in the 2008 decider in Moscow.

Met Barça twice last season, losing 4-3 in the Spanish Super Cup in September and 2-1 away in the league in December.

Leo Santana was a winner in 2013 with Kairat, for who he took bronze in 2011; the same position he finished in 2018 and 2019 with Barça (with who Marc Tolrá took 2013 bronze).

Recently added Brazil pivot Rafa Santos and Paraguay captain Cholo Salas, though influential pivot Álex Yepes, who had been a first-team fixture since 2011, has left.

Coach Diego Giustozzi led Argentina to victory in the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Went out of the Spanish league play-offs in June at the quarter-final stage so will need to win these finals to qualify for Europe next season.

KPRF (RUS)

Best performance: debut season

Top scorer: Paulinho 6

Beat Murcia 6-5 in the main round; Artem Niyasov scored a last-minute winner.

In their first main round game, and European debut, the Moscow side defeated two-time winners and 2019 runners-up Kairat 3-0.

Their squad includes Lin, who won this competition with Barça in 2012 (scoring in the final) and 2014, and Artem Niyazov, part of the Ugra team that took the title on debut in 2016. Romulo and Aleksandr Fukin have been runners-up with FC Dynamo.

They also recently signed another former Dynamo player, Nando.

Won their first Russian title in August so are the only one of the last four not to need to triumph in Barcelona to qualify again next season.

Tyumen (RUS)

Best performance: debut season

Top scorer: Artem Antoshkin 6