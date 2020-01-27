Futsal Champions League finals draw: 5 February

UEFA Futsal Champions League finalists Barça, MFK KPRF, Murcia FS and Tyumen will discover their opponents when the draw is made by Aleksandr Hleb at 17:00 CET (19:00 local time) on Wednesday 5 February at the Belarus Olympic Committee headquarters in Minsk.

The four contenders in the event at Minsk Arena will be split into two semi-final ties to be played on Friday 24 April at 16:00 and 19:00 CET (18:00 and 21:00 local time), with the third-place play-off on Sunday 26 April at 13:30 CET (15:30 local time) and the final at 16:00 CET (18:00 local time). This is the first time the finals are being held in a ‘neutral’ country.

Contenders

Barça (ESP)

Best performance: winners (2012, 2014)

Finals appearances: 2012 winners (hosts), 2013 third place, 2014 winners, 2015 runners-up, 2018 third place, 2019 third place

Top scorers: Mario Rivillos, Daniel Shiraishi 5

In their seventh finals under the four-team format introduced in 2006/07, one off Kairat Almaty’s record.

Hoping to become only the second three-time winners after Spanish rivals Inter FS (who have five titles).

Beat Murcia 3-2 in an epic five-game final series to win their first Spanish title in six years last season.

Sergio Lozano was in the Barça teams in 2012 and 2014, joined in the latter by Aicardo. Daniel Shiraishi (2017 and 2018) and Rivillos (2017) both won with Inter, Marcênio was a 2016 victor with Ugra Yugorsk while Juanjo was in the Murcia team that reached the 2008 final. Ferrao is a former Tyumen player and Esquerdinha was first brought to Europe in 2006 by Murcia but both are currently injured, hence the signing in January of Ximbinha.

KPRF (RUS)

Best performance: debut season

Top scorer: Paulinho 6

Beat Murcia 6-5 in the main round: Paulinho got a hat-trick while Artem Niyasov scored a last-minute winner.

In their first main round game, and European debut, the Moscow side defeated two-time winners and 2019 runners-up Kairat 3-0.

Their squad includes Lin, who won this competition with Barça in 2012 (scoring in the final) and 2014, and Artem Niyazov, part of the Ugra team that took the title on debut in 2016. Romulo and Aleksandr Fukin have been runners-up with FC Dynamo.

Paulinho will miss the finals through injury.

Murcia FS (ESP)

Best performance: runners-up (2008)

Finals appearances: 2007 third place (hosts), 2008 runners-up

Top scorer: Felipe Paradynski 7

Back in Europe for the first time since 2012/13; their last finals appearance was a penalty shoot-out defeat by Sinara Ekaterinburg in the 2008 decider in Moscow.

Have met Barça twice so far this season, losing 4-3 in the Spanish Super Cup in September and 2-1 away in the league in December. They were meant to meet again on 25 April in Murcia before reaching these finals.

Leo Santana was a winner in 2013 with Kairat, for who he took bronze in 2011; the same position he finished in 2018 and 2019 with Barça (with who Marc Tolrá took 2013 bronze).

Coach Diego Giustozzi led Argentina to victory in the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Tyumen (RUS)

Best performance: debut season

Top scorer: Artem Antoshkin 6