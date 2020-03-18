Futsal Champions League finals postponed

In light of the current evolving situation in Europe caused by the coronavirus and following the decision taken by the UEFA Executive Committee to postpone all European football/futsal matches and tournaments, the 2019/20 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals (due to take place on 24 and 26 April in Minsk) have also been postponed until further notice.

Further information about the rescheduling of the competition will be given in due course, after a thorough assessment of options.