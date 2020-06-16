Futsal Champions League finals in October in Barcelona

The UEFA Futsal Champions League finals will be played at Barcelona’s Palau Blaugrana from 9 to 11 October, the UEFA Executive Committee has announced.

Arena Minsk, which was originally appointed to host the 2020 finals, will now host next year’s finals in April 2021.

Semi-final ties

Barça (ESP) v KPRF (RUS)

Murcia FS (ESP) v Tyumen (RUS)