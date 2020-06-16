Futsal Champions League finals results
Tuesday 16 June 2020
Barcelona's Palau Blaugrana hosted the four-team finals from 9 to 11 October.
The UEFA Futsal Champions League finals were played at Barcelona's Palau Blaugrana from 9 to 11 October. The games were played behind closed doors.
Arena Minsk, which was originally appointed to host the 2020 finals, is now scheduled to host next year's finals in April 2021.
Friday 9 October:
Semi-finals
Murcia 2-1 Tyumen
Barça 3-3 KPRF (aet, Barça win 5-4 on pens)
Sunday 11 October:
Third-place play-off
KPRF 2-2 Tyumen (KPRF win 3-1 on pens)
Final
Barça 2-1 Murcia