Futsal Champions League finals results

The UEFA Futsal Champions League finals were played at Barcelona's Palau Blaugrana from 9 to 11 October. The games were played behind closed doors.

Arena Minsk, which was originally appointed to host the 2020 finals, is now scheduled to host next year's finals in April 2021.

Friday 9 October:

Semi-finals

Murcia 2-1 Tyumen

Barça 3-3 KPRF (aet, Barça win 5-4 on pens)

Sunday 11 October:

Third-place play-off

KPRF 2-2 Tyumen (KPRF win 3-1 on pens)



Final

Barça 2-1 Murcia