When will the Futsal Champions League finals be played?

The COVID-19 outbreak has compelled UEFA to postpone or cancel most of its matches; the 2019/20 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals, scheduled for 24 and 26 April in Minsk, were put on hold.

In the semi-finals, Barça play KPRF and, in another Spain v Russia tie, Murcia FS meet Tyumen. A final and third-place play-off conclude the knockout event involving the four elite-round winners.

UEFA created two working groups on 17 March, and a variety of calendar options covering both national team and club competition matches have subsequently been presented. No revised schedule has yet been communicated.

The UEFA Executive Committee is meeting on Wednesday 17 June. UEFA.com will announce new dates as well as all other key decisions as soon as they are confirmed.