Hosts Barça win third title: 2019/20 Futsal Champions League at a glance

Barça become only second three-time winners

Murcia lose in all-Spanish final

KPRF pip Tyumen to bronze

Sergio Lozano and Esquerdinha set marks

Renan Mantelli's 16 goals in a season second highest ever

Final highlights: Barça 2-1 Murcia

Barça 2-1 Murcia

Sergio Lozano, Barça captain: "After the triumphs in 2012 and 2014, to win now in 2020 is a real joy. I want to send a word to all the people who are having a hard time at the moment. This pandemic is wreaking havoc on society. If we have made anyone happy with these games, we want to dedicate it to them."

Andreu Plaza, Barça coach: "Now I'm still lowering my pulse. I suppose that with the passage of time I will understand the importance of this title. When the night is over I will have other emotions, now I am still letting it sink in."

Third-place match

KPRF 2-2 Tyumen (KPRF win 3-1 on pens)

Highlights: KPRF win bronze on penalties

Murcia FS 2-1 Tyumen

Barça 3-3 KPRF (aet, Barça win 5-4 on pens)

Yanar Asadov (KPRF) 2

14 players on 1 goal

Renan Mantelli (Omonia Nicosia) 16

Tomáš Drahovský (Toulon Élite) 7

Nito (Toulon Élite) 7

Felipe Paradynski (Murcia) 7

Barça are only the second team to reach three titles after Inter FS (who have since reached five).

Sergio Lozano has his third title with Barça, equalling the single-club record for a player set by Ortiz of Inter FS. He has also equalled Gabriel's record of 14 final four appearances.

This was the final to have two teams from the same association.

Spain have now produced ten of the 19 winners of this competition and had at least one team in 15 of the finals.

Barça have become the first club to total 50 goals in UEFA futsal club final tournaments, overtaking Inter's mark of 49.

Esquerdinha's semi-final goal made him the first player to tally ten career UEFA futsal club final tournament goals; the next best mark is Ricardinho's eight.

Tyumen and KPRF were the 19th and 20th clubs to play in the final four since the format was introduced in 2006/07. Russia has six of those clubs, moving two clear of Italy's four.

Omonia player Renan Mantelli's total of 16 goals for the season is the joint second best after André Vanderlei's 19 for Action 21 Charleroi in 2003/04.

Semi-final highlights: Barça 3-3 KPRF (aet, 5-4 pens)

Roll of honour

Four-team finals:

UEFA Futsal Champions League

2020 (Barcelona): Barça (ESP) 2-1 Murcia FS (ESP)

2019 (Almaty): Sporting CP (POR) 2-1 Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

UEFA Futsal Cup

2018 (Zaragoza): Inter FS (ESP) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2017 (Almaty): Inter FS (ESP) 7-0 Sporting CP (POR)

2016 (Guadalajara): Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) 4-3 Inter FS (ESP)

2015 (Lisbon): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 3-2 Barça (ESP)

2014 (Baku): Barça (ESP) 5-2aet FC Dynamo (RUS)

2013 (Tbilisi): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 4-3 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2012 (Lleida): Barça (ESP) 3-1 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2011 (Almaty): Montesilvano (ITA) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2010 (Lisbon): Benfica (POR) 3-2aet Inter FS (ESP)

2009 (Ekaterinburg): Inter FS (ESP) 5-1 Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS)

2008 (Moscow): Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS) 4-4aet, 3-2pens Murcia FS (ESP)

2007 (Murcia): FC Dynamo (RUS) 2-1 Inter FS (ESP)

Two-legged finals:

2006: Inter FS (ESP) 6-3/3-4: 9-7agg FC Dynamo (RUS)

2005: Action 21 Charleroi (BEL) 4-3, 6-6aet: 10-9agg FC Dynamo (RUS)

2004: Inter FS (ESP) 4-1/3-4: 7-5agg Benfica (POR)

2003: Playas de Castellón (ESP) 1-1/6-4: 7-5agg Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Eight-team finals:

2002 (Lisbon): Playas de Castellón (ESP) 5-1 Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Semi-final highlights: Murcia 2-1 Tyumen

Most titles

Inter FS 5

Barça 3

Kairat Almaty, Playas de Castellón 2

Most finals

Inter FS 8

FC Dynamo 6

Barça, Sporting CP 4

Action 21 Charleroi, Kairat Almaty 3

Most final four appearances (since 2007)

Kairat Almaty 8

Barça, Inter FS 7

FC Dynamo, Sporting CP 6