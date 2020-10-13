Entries for 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League
Tuesday 13 October 2020
A total of 55 clubs have entered and 46 of them will be involved in the preliminary round draw on 27 October.
A total of 55 clubs have entered the 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League and 46 of them will be involved in the preliminary round draw, streamed at 13:30 CET on Thursday 27 October.
Four nations (Spain, Portugal, Russia and Kazakhstan) enter two clubs each and those countries' eight representatives – including holders Barça – are among the nine clubs with the highest coefficients receiving byes to January's round of 32, alongside Slovenia's Dobovec. The other 46 sides start in November's preliminary round, which like all stages in this season's competition, the 20th UEFA futsal club tournament, will be played as a one-legged knockout.
- Barça, who won their third title on 11 October, are joined by record five-time winners Inter FS and fellow former champions Sporting CP, Kairat Almaty, Benfica and TTG-Ugra.
- Kairat extend their record number of entries to 17.
- 2020 bronze-medallists KPRF are back after winning their first Russian title, but last season's runners-up Murcia FS and fourth-placed Tyumen have not qualified this time.
- There are 15 debutants including France's ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92, who this summer signed multiple champions Ricardinho and Ortiz from Inter.
Match calendar
Preliminary round: 24–29 November
Round of 32: 12–17 January
Round of 16: 16–21 February
Finals (Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final): April/May tbc
2020/21 entrants
*debutants
Enter in round of 32
Barça (ESP, holders) coefficient 69.001
Inter FS (ESP) 60.667
Sporting CP (POR) 57.999
Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 35.667
Benfica (POR) 33.332
KPRF (RUS) 24.000
TTG-Ugra (RUS) 20.333
Aktobe (KAZ) 16.000
Dobovec (SVN) 14.501
Enter in preliminary round
Pesaro (ITA) 14.167
Kherson (UKR) 14.000
Record Bielsko-Biała (POL) 10.502
Chrudim (CZE) 10.333
Vytis (LTU) 7.749
Leo Futsal Club (ARM) 7.500
Araz Naxçivan (AZE) 6.999
Olmissum (CRO)* 6.834
Berettyóújfalu (HUN) 6.500
Futsal Team Charleroi (BEL) 6.000
Viten Orsha (BLR) 5.501
Luxol St Andrews (MLT) 5.167
Lučenec (SVK) 4.916
Crvena zvezda (SRB)* 4.667
Hovocubo (NED) 4.667
Hohenstein-Ernstthal (GER) 3.833
Shkupi 1927 (MKD) 3.833
United Galati (ROU)* 3.667
Futsal Minerva (SUI) 3.376
FC Salines (BIH)* 2.834
Omonia Nicosia (CYP) 2.417
FC Prishtina (KOS)* 2.334
London Helvecia (ENG) 2.168
ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92* (FRA)
Futsal Gentofte (DEN) 2.084
Tbilisi State University (GEO) 2.000
Allstars Wiener Neustadt (AUT) 2.000
Hammarby (SWE)* 1.667
Petro-w (LVA)* 1.667
SMS Vimsi (EST) 1.500
Akaa (FIN)* 1.333
KMF Titograd (MNE) 1.167
Lynx FC (GIB) 1.001
AEK Futsal Club (GRE) 0.750
KF Tirana (ALB) 0.750
Piyalepaşa (TUR)* 0.667
Utleira Idrettslag (NOR)* 0.667
Dolphins Ashdod (ISR)* 0.583
Differdange (LUX) 0.583
Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL) 0.583
Cherno More Varna (BUL)* 0.500
PYF Saltires (SCO) 0.500
Swansea University (WAL)* 0.250
FC Encamp (AND) 0.250
FC Fiorentino (SMR) 0.084
Rosario Futsal Club (NIR)* 0.000