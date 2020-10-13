Entries for 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League

A total of 55 clubs have entered the 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League and 46 of them will be involved in the preliminary round draw, streamed at 13:30 CET on Thursday 27 October.

Four nations (Spain, Portugal, Russia and Kazakhstan) enter two clubs each and those countries' eight representatives – including holders Barça – are among the nine clubs with the highest coefficients receiving byes to January's round of 32, alongside Slovenia's Dobovec. The other 46 sides start in November's preliminary round, which like all stages in this season's competition, the 20th UEFA futsal club tournament, will be played as a one-legged knockout.

Barça, who won their third title on 11 October, are joined by record five-time winners Inter FS and fellow former champions Sporting CP, Kairat Almaty, Benfica and TTG-Ugra.

Kairat extend their record number of entries to 17.

2020 bronze-medallists KPRF are back after winning their first Russian title, but last season's runners-up Murcia FS and fourth-placed Tyumen have not qualified this time.

There are 15 debutants including France's ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92, who this summer signed multiple champions Ricardinho and Ortiz from Inter.

Match calendar



Preliminary round: 24–29 November

Round of 32: 12–17 January

Round of 16: 16–21 February

Finals (Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final): April/May tbc

*debutants

Enter in round of 32

Barça (ESP, holders) coefficient 69.001

Inter FS (ESP) 60.667

Sporting CP (POR) 57.999

Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 35.667

Benfica (POR) 33.332

KPRF (RUS) 24.000

TTG-Ugra (RUS) 20.333

Aktobe (KAZ) 16.000

Dobovec (SVN) 14.501

Enter in preliminary round

Pesaro (ITA) 14.167

Kherson (UKR) 14.000

Record Bielsko-Biała (POL) 10.502

Chrudim (CZE) 10.333

Vytis (LTU) 7.749

Leo Futsal Club (ARM) 7.500

Araz Naxçivan (AZE) 6.999

Olmissum (CRO)* 6.834

Berettyóújfalu (HUN) 6.500

Futsal Team Charleroi (BEL) 6.000

Viten Orsha (BLR) 5.501

Luxol St Andrews (MLT) 5.167

Lučenec (SVK) 4.916

Crvena zvezda (SRB)* 4.667

Hovocubo (NED) 4.667

Hohenstein-Ernstthal (GER) 3.833

Shkupi 1927 (MKD) 3.833

United Galati (ROU)* 3.667

Futsal Minerva (SUI) 3.376

FC Salines (BIH)* 2.834

Omonia Nicosia (CYP) 2.417

FC Prishtina (KOS)* 2.334

London Helvecia (ENG) 2.168

ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92* (FRA)

Futsal Gentofte (DEN) 2.084

Tbilisi State University (GEO) 2.000

Allstars Wiener Neustadt (AUT) 2.000

Hammarby (SWE)* 1.667

Petro-w (LVA)* 1.667

SMS Vimsi (EST) 1.500

Akaa (FIN)* 1.333

KMF Titograd (MNE) 1.167

Lynx FC (GIB) 1.001

AEK Futsal Club (GRE) 0.750

KF Tirana (ALB) 0.750

Piyalepaşa (TUR)* 0.667

Utleira Idrettslag (NOR)* 0.667

Dolphins Ashdod (ISR)* 0.583

Differdange (LUX) 0.583

Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL) 0.583

Cherno More Varna (BUL)* 0.500

PYF Saltires (SCO) 0.500

Swansea University (WAL)* 0.250

FC Encamp (AND) 0.250

FC Fiorentino (SMR) 0.084

Rosario Futsal Club (NIR)* 0.000