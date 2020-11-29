Futsal Champions League preliminary round report
Sunday 29 November 2020
AEK beat former bronze-medallists Araz on penalties while five debutants were also among the winners that claimed round of 32 berths.
Five debutants were among the winners in the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round, while former bronze-medallists Araz fell on penalties to AEK.
The victors in the one-off ties join the nine teams entering in the round of 32 draw at 14:00 CET on 9 December.
- Differdange are the first team from Luxembourg to get through a round of this competition, with their scorers including Portuguese international Djô, who helped Sporting CP to the 2011 final.
- Former football star Javier Saviola scored twice in Encamp's loss to FC Salines.
- AEK won a penalty shoot-out against 2010 and 2014 bronze-medallists Araz.
- Chrudim (like Araz) are entering for the 15th time; only Kairat Almaty (who begin their 17th campaign in the round of 32) have been involved more often.
- Winners on debut: Olmissum, United Galati, FC Salines, Prishtina Futsal, ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92.
- Also making their debut: Crvena zvezda, Hammarby, Petro-w, Akaa, Piyalepaşa, Utleira Idrettslag, Dolphins Ashdod, Cherno More Varna, Swansea University, Rosario Futsal.
- The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body declared the match between Futsal Minerva and PYF Saltires, that was scheduled to be played on 26 November, as forfeited by PYF Saltires (who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 5-0) for being responsible for the match not taking place (as provided for in Article 22.01 of the Regulations of the UEFA Futsal Champions League 2020/21);
- The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body declared the match between JB Futsal Gentofte and Leo Futsal Club, that was scheduled to be played on 25 November, as forfeited by Leo Futsal Club (who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 5-0) for being responsible for the match not taking place (as provided for in Article 22.01 of the Regulations of the UEFA Futsal Champions League 2020/21).
- The winners join these teams entering in round of 32: Barça (holders), Inter FS, Sporting CP, Kairat Almaty, Benfica, KPRF, Ugra Yugorsk, Aktobe, Dobovec.
Results
Tuesday 24 November
Vytis 3-1 Hammarby
Wednesday 25 November
Record Bielsko-Biała 6-0 Swansea University
ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 7-3 Crvena zvezda
Prishtina Futsal 3-0 Tirana
Thursday 26 November
Omonia Nicosia 6-0 Fiorentino
Friday 27 November
Futsal Team Charleroi 13-1 Lynx FC
Saturday 28 November
Petro-w 3-4 Lučenec (aet)
Kherson 28-1 Rosario Futsal
AEK Futsal Club 3-3 Araz Naxçivan (aet, AEK win 4-3 on pens)
Viten Orsha 7-0 Cherno More Varna
Allstars Wiener Neustadt 2-6 Luxol St. Andrews
Utleira Idrettslag 0-11 Hovocubo
Tbilisi State University 3-4 Berettyóújfalu
Hohenstein-Ernstthal 6-2 Piyalepaşa
Encamp 3-10 FC Salines
Titograd 0-6 Pesaro
Chrudim 2-1 Akaa
Olmissum 9-1 SMS Viimsi
Sunday 29 November
United Galati 1-0 Dolphins Ashdod
Differdange 6-0 London Helvecia (played in Cosnes-et-Romain, France)
Shkupi 1927 3-0 Blue Magic Dublin
Match calendar
Round of 32: 12–17 January (draw: 9 December)
Round of 16: 16–21 February (draw: tbc)
Finals (Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final): April/May tbc