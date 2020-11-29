Futsal Champions League preliminary round report

Five debutants were among the winners in the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round, while former bronze-medallists Araz fell on penalties to AEK.

The victors in the one-off ties join the nine teams entering in the round of 32 draw at 14:00 CET on 9 December.

ACCS featured multiple champions Ortiz and Ricardinho as they beat fellow debutants Crvena zvezda Bertrand Guigou

Tuesday 24 November

Vytis 3-1 Hammarby

Wednesday 25 November

Record Bielsko-Biała 6-0 Swansea University

ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 7-3 Crvena zvezda

Prishtina Futsal 3-0 Tirana

Thursday 26 November

Omonia Nicosia 6-0 Fiorentino



Friday 27 November

Futsal Team Charleroi 13-1 Lynx FC

Female referees Irina Velikanova and Tatiana Boltneva took charge of the United Galati-Dolphins Ashdod game and used flags to signal for the benefit of the players in the Israeli side, the second deaf club to enter this competition United Galati

Saturday 28 November

Petro-w 3-4 Lučenec (aet)

Kherson 28-1 Rosario Futsal

AEK Futsal Club 3-3 Araz Naxçivan (aet, AEK win 4-3 on pens)

Viten Orsha 7-0 Cherno More Varna

Allstars Wiener Neustadt 2-6 Luxol St. Andrews

Utleira Idrettslag 0-11 Hovocubo

Tbilisi State University 3-4 Berettyóújfalu

Hohenstein-Ernstthal 6-2 Piyalepaşa

Encamp 3-10 FC Salines

Titograd 0-6 Pesaro

Chrudim 2-1 Akaa

Olmissum 9-1 SMS Viimsi

Sunday 29 November

United Galati 1-0 Dolphins Ashdod

Differdange 6-0 London Helvecia (played in Cosnes-et-Romain, France)

Shkupi 1927 3-0 Blue Magic Dublin



Match calendar

Round of 32: 12–17 January (draw: 9 December)

Round of 16: 16–21 February (draw: tbc)

Finals (Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final): April/May tbc