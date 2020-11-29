Futsal Champions League preliminary round report

Sunday 29 November 2020

AEK beat former bronze-medallists Araz on penalties while five debutants were also among the winners that claimed round of 32 berths.

AEK celebrate beating Araz on penalties AEK Futsal

Five debutants were among the winners in the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round, while former bronze-medallists Araz fell on penalties to AEK.

The victors in the one-off ties join the nine teams entering in the round of 32 draw at 14:00 CET on 9 December.

ACCS featured multiple champions Ortiz and Ricardinho as they beat fellow debutants Crvena zvezdaBertrand Guigou

Results

Tuesday 24 November
Vytis 3-1 Hammarby

Wednesday 25 November
Record Bielsko-Biała 6-0 Swansea University
ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 7-3 Crvena zvezda
Prishtina Futsal 3-0 Tirana

Thursday 26 November
Omonia Nicosia 6-0 Fiorentino

Friday 27 November
Futsal Team Charleroi 13-1 Lynx FC

Female referees Irina Velikanova and Tatiana Boltneva took charge of the United Galati-Dolphins Ashdod game and used flags to signal for the benefit of the players in the Israeli side, the second deaf club to enter this competitionUnited Galati

Saturday 28 November
Petro-w 3-4 Lučenec (aet)
Kherson 28-1 Rosario Futsal
AEK Futsal Club 3-3 Araz Naxçivan (aet, AEK win 4-3 on pens)
Viten Orsha 7-0 Cherno More Varna
Allstars Wiener Neustadt 2-6 Luxol St. Andrews
Utleira Idrettslag 0-11 Hovocubo
Tbilisi State University 3-4 Berettyóújfalu
Hohenstein-Ernstthal 6-2 Piyalepaşa
Encamp 3-10 FC Salines
Titograd 0-6 Pesaro
Chrudim 2-1 Akaa
Olmissum 9-1 SMS Viimsi

Sunday 29 November
United Galati 1-0 Dolphins Ashdod
Differdange 6-0 London Helvecia (played in Cosnes-et-Romain, France)
Shkupi 1927 3-0 Blue Magic Dublin

Match calendar

Round of 32: 12–17 January (draw: 9 December)
Round of 16: 16–21 February (draw: tbc)
Finals (Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final): April/May tbc

