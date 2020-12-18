Read the Futsal Champions League technical report

The official technical report of the 2019/20 UEFA Futsal Champions League – the second in its new guise – is now available to view online.

It took 19 seasons before the dominant nation in this competition produced both finalists, and it was hosts Barça who pipped Murcia FS 2-1 in a game which had been moved to Spain and played in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spain also supplied UEFA's Technical Observer for the final four with Miguel Rodrigo, a two-time AFC Futsal Championship winner with Japan, an AFF Futsal Championship winner with Thailand and former head coach of the Vietnam national futsal team, in attendance at the Palau Blaugrana. He paid close attention to the trends and denouement of an event which winning coach Andreu Plaza declared as "the most important title of my life".

He had had to wait four years for it, but finally found the winning formula in his home arena. "For a coach who has been training for many years, this is the highest prize you can expect," Plaza told UEFA.com.

Quick set plays: analysis

That experience shone through as he steered Barça to glory in an anomalous year, with unprecedented factors all being weighed up by the final four teams in their pursuit of success. This delivered additional insights to produce a technical report which should serve as a source of inspiration for emerging futsal coaches, to see how and where the benchmarks in the game are being set.

A variety of coaching techniques and approaches, as well as the fine footwork, ability and execution of some of futsal's greatest global players went under the microscope with interesting and at times surprising results, particularly with regard to set plays.

As teams continue to increase the sophistication of their dead-ball drills, endeavours to defend these also saw evolutionary strides taken, with several new techniques identified and elaborated on in this year's report, which also includes the now customary Squad of the Tournament – 14 players who caught Miguel Rodrigo's eye in a particular way.

2019/20 UEFA Futsal Champions League Squad of the Tournament

Dídac Plana (GK, Barça), Leonardo Gugiel (GK, Tyumen), Romulo (KPRF), Nando (KPRF), Sergei Abramovich (Tyumen), Alberto García (Murcia), Sergio Lozano (Barça), Lin (KPRF), Artem Niyazov (KPRF), Arser Bagirov (KPRF), Bruno Taffy (Tyumen), Ivan Milovanov (Tyumen), Rafa Santos (Murcia), Ferrao (Barça)

While it may have been delayed from its original April schedule, the 2019/20 UEFA Futsal Champions League final four was certainly worth the wait, and the technical report has all the finest details behind Barça's triumph.