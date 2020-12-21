Futsal Champions League round of 32 guide
Monday 21 December 2020
Holders Barça will start their title defence at home to Prishtina on 15 January with the rest of the ties the following day.
The UEFA Futsal Champions League round of 32 begins on Friday 15 January with holders Barça starting their title defence against Prishtina while the other ties are the following day.
- Nine teams seeded to this round are joined by the 23 preliminary round winners.
- Barça became only the second three-time champions last season.
- Among teams also starting in this round are record five-time winners Inter FS and fellow former champions Sporting CP, Kairat Almaty, Benfica and Ugra.
- Kairat are entering for a record 17th time.
- Five teams came through the preliminary round on debut: Olmissum, United Galati, Salines, Prishtina Futsal, ACCS.
- Kairat beat Viten in the 2013/14 elite round.
- French champions ACCS's squad includes Ortiz and Ricardinho and they are coached by Jesús Velasco, all multiple winners with Inter.
- All UEFA futsal matches must be played behind closed doors until further notice.
- The round of 16 draw is streamed live at 14:00 CET on 21 January.
Round of 32 ties
Friday 15 January
Barça vs FC Prishtina
Saturday 16 January
Viten Orsha vs Kairat Almaty
Inter FS vs Hovocubo
Kherson vs Shkupi 1927
AEK Futsal Club vs Aktobe
Sporting CP vs Futsal Gentofte
Record Bielsko-Biała vs United Galati
Hohenstein-Ernstthal vs Vytis
Omonia Nicosia vs Berettyóújfalu
Lučenec vs KPRF
Luxol St. Andrews vs Dobovec
FC Salines vs Ugra Yugorsk
Olmissum vs Futsal Team Charleroi
ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 vs Pesaro
Chrudim vs Differdange
Futsal Minerva vs Benfica
Match calendar
Round of 16: 16–21 February (draw: 14:00 CET, 21 January)
Finals (Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final): April/May tbc