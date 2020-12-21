Futsal Champions League round of 32 guide

The UEFA Futsal Champions League round of 32 begins on Friday 15 January with holders Barça starting their title defence against Prishtina while the other ties are the following day.

Nine teams seeded to this round are joined by the 23 preliminary round winners.

Barça became only the second three-time champions last season.

Among teams also starting in this round are record five-time winners Inter FS and fellow former champions Sporting CP, Kairat Almaty, Benfica and Ugra.

Kairat are entering for a record 17th time.

Five teams came through the preliminary round on debut: Olmissum, United Galati, Salines, Prishtina Futsal, ACCS.

Kairat beat Viten in the 2013/14 elite round.

French champions ACCS's squad includes Ortiz and Ricardinho and they are coached by Jesús Velasco, all multiple winners with Inter.

All UEFA futsal matches must be played behind closed doors until further notice.

The round of 16 draw is streamed live at 14:00 CET on 21 January.

2020 final highlights: Barça 2-1 Murcia

Friday 15 January

Barça vs FC Prishtina

Saturday 16 January

Viten Orsha vs Kairat Almaty

Inter FS vs Hovocubo

Kherson vs Shkupi 1927

AEK Futsal Club vs ﻿Aktobe

Sporting CP vs Futsal Gentofte

Record Bielsko-Biała vs United Galati

Hohenstein-Ernstthal vs Vytis

Omonia Nicosia vs Berettyóújfalu

Lučenec vs KPRF

Luxol St. Andrews vs Dobovec

FC Salines vs Ugra Yugorsk

Olmissum vs Futsal Team Charleroi

ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 vs Pesaro

Chrudim vs Differdange

Futsal Minerva vs Benfica



Match calendar

Round of 16: 16–21 February (draw: 14:00 CET, 21 January)

Finals (Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final): April/May tbc