Futsal Champions League round of 16 guide
Monday 25 January 2021
The single-legged ties from 18 to 20 February will decide the eight finalists.
The UEFA Futsal Champions League round of 16 will run from 18 to 20 February.
The winners of the single-legged ties will progress to the eight-team knockout finals from 28 April to 3 May at Minsk Arena. All UEFA futsal matches must be played behind closed doors until further notice.
Round of 16 ties
Thursday 18 February
Aktobe vs Dobovec
Friday 19 February
Inter FS vs Kherson
Barça vs ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92
Saturday 20 February
Ugra Yugorsk vs Vytis
Kairat Almaty vs United Galati
Sporting CP vs Chrudim
Benfica vs Berettyóújfalu
Olmissum vs KPRF
- Barça became only the second three-time champions last season.
- Five-time winners Inter are joined by other fellow former champions Sporting CP, Kairat Almaty, Benfica and Ugra.
- Inter beat Kherson 3-0 in the 2018/19 main round
- Sporting beat Chrudim 3-2 in the 2004/05 first qualifying round but the Czech side held the eventual runners-up 4-4 in the 2010/11 elite round in Odivelas, equalising with ten seconds left.
- ACCS feature former Inter players Ricardinho and Ortiz and coach Jesús Velasco. All three were involved when Inter beat Barça 2-1 in the 2018 semi-finals in Zaragoza with two Ortiz goals, and again a year later when the Blaugrana took bronze in Almaty thanks to a 3-1 win.
- Kairat are in a record 17th campaign.
- KPRF won bronze on debut in 2019/20.
- Olmissum, United Galati and ACCS are on debut.
- Aktobe are the other team in the last 16 for the first time, having missed out on the elite round on debut last season.
- Began in preliminary round: Kherson, Chrudim, Vytis, Olmissum, Berettyóújfalu, United Galati, ACCS.
- No teams from Slovenia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Romania or France have reached a UEFA futsal club final tournament while no Croatian team have made a four-team event but MNK Split did compete in the only previous eight-team event in Lisbon in 2001/02 (the first UEFA Futsal Cup season), getting to the semis.
Finals match system
Quarter-final 1: Team ranked 1 vs Team ranked 8
Quarter-final 2: Team ranked 2 vs Team ranked 7
Quarter-final 3: Team ranked 3 vs Team ranked 6
Quarter-final 4: Team ranked 4 vs Team ranked 5
Semi-final 1: Winner quarter-final 1 vs Winner quarter-final 4
Semi-final 2: Winner quarter-final 2 vs Winner quarter-final 3
Final: Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2
Coefficient ranking
Barça (ESP, holders) 69.001
Inter FS (ESP) 60.667
Sporting CP (POR) 57.999
Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 35.667
Benfica (POR) 33.332
KPRF (RUS) 24.000
Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) 20.333
Aktobe (KAZ) 16.000
Dobovec (SVN) 14.501
Kherson (UKR) 14.000
Chrudim (CZE) 10.333
Vytis (LTU) 7.749
Olmissum (CRO) 6.834
Berettyóújfalu (HUN) 6.500
United Galati (ROU) 3.667
ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 (FRA) 2.084