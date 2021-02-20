Six past winners reach UEFA Futsal Champions League finals
Saturday 20 February 2021
Holders Barça, past champions Inter FS, Kairat Almaty, Sporting CP, Benfica and Ugra Yugorsk plus KPRF and Dobovec made the finals as the round of 16 concluded.
The eight-team UEFA Futsal Champions League finals line-up has been set as the round of 16 ended with holders Barça among six past winners making it through.
Coefficient ranking has already decided the quarter-final ties, with Barça meeting Dobovec, Inter FS facing Ugra Yugorsk in a 2016 final rematch, Sporting CP playing KPRF and Kairat Almaty up against Benfica. The eight-team knockout finals run from 28 April to 3 May at Arena Zagreb.
Round of 16 results
Saturday 20 February
Ugra Yugorsk 3-0 Vytis
- The 2016 winners ended the hopes of the Lithuanian champions thanks to goals from Andrei Afanasyev, Aleksandr Pirogov and Aleksandr Vinogradov.
Kairat Almaty 6-1 United Galati
- Two-time champions Kairat will compete in a record ninth finals after Rangel, Savio Valadares, Fernandinho, Edson, Chingiz Yesenamanov and Birzhan Orazov scored against the Romanian debutants, who got a late consolation through Andrei Craciun.
- The 2019 winners, who hosted the only previous eight-team finals in 2002, saw off their fellow European regulars. Everton had pulled the Czech side back to 2-1 at half-time after goals by 20-year-old Sporting youth product Tomás Paço and Diego Cavinato. But Tomás Paço scored again and Erick and Vinícius Rocha ensured victory for Sporting.
- The Croatian debutants scored in the ninth minute through Nikola Pavić but within seconds Yanar Asadov replied for the 2020 bronze-medallists and he struck again late in thes second half to book a finals spot.
- Robinho, Nilson Miguel, Ivan Chishkala, Jacaré and Fábio Cecílio scored against the Hungarian entrants for the 2010 winners.
Friday 19 February
Inter FS 4-2 Kherson
- Goals in the last two minutes by Cecilio Morales and keeper Jesús García ensured the record five-time winners reached the finals. Dani Saldise, who took over Ricardinho's old No10 shirt when joining Inter last summer, gave them a half-time lead but Mykhailo Zvarych levelled with ten minutes left, and no sooner had Borja replied than Petro Shoturma made it 2-2.
Barça 2-1 ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92
- Edu's stunning back-heel from Ortiz's free-kick gave ACCS the lead and they then hit the post twice but Ferrao equalised just before half-time and Ximibha's 35th-minute volley took the holders through at the expense of the impressive French debutants, who featured former multiple winners with Inter, Ricardinho and Ortiz.
Thursday 18 February
Aktobe 1-2 Dobovec
- Dobovec became the first Slovenian club to reach the finals after coming from behind in Kazakhstan thanks to goals from Vedran Matošević and Klemen Duščak early in the second half.Barça became only the second three-time champions last season.
Finals draw bracket
Quarter-final 1: Barça (ranked 1) vs Dobovec (8)
Quarter-final 2: Inter FS (2) vs Ugra Yugorsk (7)
Quarter-final 3: Sporting CP (3) vs KPRF (6)
Quarter-final 4: Kairat Almaty (4) vs Benfica (5)
Semi-final 1: Barça/Dobovec vs Kairat/Benfica
Semi-final 2: Inter/Ugra vs Sporting/KPRF
Final: Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2
Coefficient ranking
Barça (ESP, holders) 69.001
Inter FS (ESP) 60.667
Sporting CP (POR) 57.999
Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 35.667
Benfica (POR) 33.332
KPRF (RUS) 24.000
Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) 20.333
Dobovec (SVN) 14.501
Round of 16 guide
- Kairat are in a record 17th campaign.
- Olmissum, United Galati and ACCS were on debut.
- Aktobe were the other team in the last 16 for the first time, having missed out on the elite round on debut last season.
- Began in preliminary round: Kherson, Chrudim, Vytis, Olmissum, Berettyóújfalu, United Galati, ACCS.