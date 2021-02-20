Six past winners reach UEFA Futsal Champions League finals

The eight-team UEFA Futsal Champions League finals line-up has been set as the round of 16 ended with holders Barça among six past winners making it through.

Coefficient ranking has already decided the quarter-final ties, with Barça meeting Dobovec, Inter FS facing Ugra Yugorsk in a 2016 final rematch, Sporting CP playing KPRF and Kairat Almaty up against Benfica. The eight-team knockout finals run from 28 April to 3 May at Arena Zagreb.

Saturday 20 February

Ugra Yugorsk 3-0 Vytis

Ugra won through to a quarter-final against Inter - who they beat to win the 2016 title Ugra Yugorsk

The 2016 winners ended the hopes of the Lithuanian champions thanks to goals from Andrei Afanasyev, Aleksandr Pirogov and Aleksandr Vinogradov.

Kairat Almaty 6-1 United Galati

Kairat have made the finals for a ninth time Kairat Almaty

Two-time champions Kairat will compete in a record ninth finals after Rangel, Savio Valadares, Fernandinho, Edson, Chingiz Yesenamanov and Birzhan Orazov scored against the Romanian debutants, who got a late consolation through Andrei Craciun.

Sporting CP 5-1 Chrudim

The 2019 winners, who hosted the only previous eight-team finals in 2002, saw off their fellow European regulars. Everton had pulled the Czech side back to 2-1 at half-time after goals by 20-year-old Sporting youth product Tomás Paço and Diego Cavinato. But Tomás Paço scored again and Erick and Vinícius Rocha ensured victory for Sporting.

Olmissum 1-2 KPRF

The Croatian debutants scored in the ninth minute through Nikola Pavić but within seconds Yanar Asadov replied for the 2020 bronze-medallists and he struck again late in thes second half to book a finals spot.

Benfica 5-0 Berettyóújfalu

Benfica are aiming for a second title Isabel Cutileiro via SL Benfica

Robinho, Nilson Miguel, Ivan Chishkala, Jacaré and Fábio Cecílio scored against the Hungarian entrants for the 2010 winners.

Friday 19 February

Inter FS 4-2 Kherson

Inter saw off a tough challenge from Kherson Inter FS

Goals in the last two minutes by Cecilio Morales and keeper Jesús García ensured the record five-time winners reached the finals. Dani Saldise, who took over Ricardinho's old No10 shirt when joining Inter last summer, gave them a half-time lead but Mykhailo Zvarych levelled with ten minutes left, and no sooner had Borja replied than Petro Shoturma made it 2-2.

Barça 2-1 ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92

Edu's stunning back-heel from Ortiz's free-kick gave ACCS the lead and they then hit the post twice but Ferrao equalised just before half-time and Ximibha's 35th-minute volley took the holders through at the expense of the impressive French debutants, who featured former multiple winners with Inter, Ricardinho and Ortiz.

Ferrao celebrates scoring for the holders Icon Sport via Getty Images

Thursday 18 February

Aktobe 1-2 Dobovec

Dobovec became the first Slovenian club to reach the finals after coming from behind in Kazakhstan thanks to goals from Vedran Matošević and Klemen Duščak early in the second half.Barça became only the second three-time champions last season.

Finals draw bracket

Quarter-final 1: Barça (ranked 1) vs Dobovec (8)

Quarter-final 2: Inter FS (2) vs Ugra Yugorsk (7)

Quarter-final 3: Sporting CP (3) vs KPRF (6)

Quarter-final 4: Kairat Almaty (4) vs Benfica (5)

Semi-final 1: Barça/Dobovec vs Kairat/Benfica

Semi-final 2: Inter/Ugra vs Sporting/KPRF

Final: Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2

Coefficient ranking

Barça (ESP, holders) 69.001

Inter FS (ESP) 60.667

Sporting CP (POR) 57.999

Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 35.667

Benfica (POR) 33.332

KPRF (RUS) 24.000

Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) 20.333

Dobovec (SVN) 14.501

