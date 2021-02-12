Futsal Champions League round of 16 guide

The UEFA Futsal Champions League round of 16 will run from 18 to 20 February.

The winners of the single-legged ties will progress to the eight-team knockout finals from 28 April to 3 May at Minsk Arena. All UEFA futsal matches must be played behind closed doors until further notice.

Thursday 18 February

Aktobe vs Dobovec

Friday 19 February

Inter FS vs Kherson

Barça vs ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92

Saturday 20 February

Ugra Yugorsk vs Vytis

Kairat Almaty vs United Galati

Sporting CP vs Chrudim

Benfica vs Berettyóújfalu

Olmissum vs KPRF

2018 semi-final: Ortiz double defeats Barça

Barça became only the second three-time champions last season.

Five-time winners Inter are joined by other fellow former champions Sporting CP, Kairat Almaty, Benfica and Ugra.

Inter beat Kherson 3-0 in the 2018/19 main round

Sporting beat Chrudim 3-2 in the 2004/05 first qualifying round but the Czech side held the eventual runners-up 4-4 in the 2010/11 elite round in Odivelas, equalising with ten seconds left.

ACCS feature former Inter players Ricardinho and Ortiz and coach Jesús Velasco. All three were involved when Inter beat Barça 2-1 in the 2018 semi-finals in Zaragoza with two Ortiz goals, and again a year later when the Blaugrana took bronze in Almaty thanks to a 3-1 win.

Kairat are in a record 17th campaign.

KPRF won bronze on debut in 2019/20.

Olmissum, United Galati and ACCS are on debut.

Aktobe are the other team in the last 16 for the first time, having missed out on the elite round on debut last season.

Began in preliminary round: Kherson, Chrudim, Vytis, Olmissum, Berettyóújfalu, United Galati, ACCS.

No teams from Slovenia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Romania or France have reached a UEFA futsal club final tournament while no Croatian team have made a four-team event but MNK Split did compete in the only previous eight-team event in Lisbon in 2001/02 (the first UEFA Futsal Cup season), getting to the semis.

Finals match system

Quarter-final 1: Team ranked 1 vs Team ranked 8

Quarter-final 2: Team ranked 2 vs Team ranked 7

Quarter-final 3: Team ranked 3 vs Team ranked 6

Quarter-final 4: Team ranked 4 vs Team ranked 5

Semi-final 1: Winner quarter-final 1 vs Winner quarter-final 4

Semi-final 2: Winner quarter-final 2 vs Winner quarter-final 3

Final: Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2

Coefficient ranking

Barça (ESP, holders) 69.001

Inter FS (ESP) 60.667

Sporting CP (POR) 57.999

Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 35.667

Benfica (POR) 33.332

KPRF (RUS) 24.000

Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) 20.333

Aktobe (KAZ) 16.000

Dobovec (SVN) 14.501

Kherson (UKR) 14.000

Chrudim (CZE) 10.333

Vytis (LTU) 7.749

Olmissum (CRO) 6.834

Berettyóújfalu (HUN) 6.500

United Galati (ROU) 3.667

ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 (FRA) 2.084