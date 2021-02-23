UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Futsal Champions League finals moved to Zagreb

Tuesday 23 February 2021

The UEFA Executive Committee took note of the epidemiological situation in Belarus and the current travel restrictions into the country.

The UEFA Executive Committee took note of the epidemiological situation in Belarus and the current travel restrictions into the country, which could prevent some teams and officials from participating in the 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals.

After consultation with the Belarus Football Federation, the committee decided to look for an alternative venue for the event.

As the Croatian Football Federation declared its availability to take over the staging of the finals, the UEFA Executive Committee decided to appoint Zagreb as the host of the tournament, originally scheduled in Minsk from 28 April to 3 May.

