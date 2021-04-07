UEFA Futsal Champions League finals moved to Zadar

UEFA officially confirms that the 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals will now be played at the Krešimir Ćosić Arena in Zadar, Croatia. The dates of the final tournament (from 28 April to 3 May April 2021) and the fixture list will remain unchanged.



The change of venue arrived after the request of Croatian national health authorities to use the Arena Zagreb, which was planned to host the event.



A list of all the confirmed venue changes for matches in our competitions can be found here on our website.