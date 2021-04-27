Futsal Champions League venue guide: Zadar

Zadar, on the Adriatic coast, is Croatia's oldest continuously inhabited city.

Today it is home to around 75,000 people, the second largest city in Dalmatia and a major resort.

Venue: Krešimir Ćosić Arena



The Krešimir Ćosić Arena opened in May 2008. It has staged Davis Cup tennis events and games in the 2009 World Men’s Handball Championship.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The arena is home to basketball’s KK Zadar and is named after a former player for the club, who was capped a world record 303 times for Yugoslavia, helping them to win two FIBA World Cups, and was later Croatia’s deputy ambassador in Washington. A member of the FIBA Hall of Fame (2007), Ćosić is considered one of the best Croatian sportsmen of the 20th century.

Zadar: Things to do

Zadar's Sea Organ Hemis via AFP

Riva seafront

The Zadar coast is an idyllic stretch of sand, sea, palm trees and views across nearby islands. The Riva (literally 'waterfront') is a picturesque promenade by the old town, once a fortification, now a place to walk and relax.

Sea Organ

A concrete sea wall was turned into an award-winning architectural musical instrument by Nikola Bašić in 2005. Under the steps is a tubing system that plays notes according to the movement of the waves.

Land Gate

Four sets 16th-century Venetian city gates remain of which the best known is the Land Gate, dating from 1543. A triumphal arch decorated with motifs including Zadar's patron saint Chrysogonus and the Shield of St Mark.