2021/22 UEFA Futsal Champions League dates

The 2021/22 UEFA Futsal Champions League will return to the regular format, with preliminary, main and elite rounds played as one-venue mini-tournaments and a four-team knockout finals in April, with the venue selected once the contenders are known.

Four nations (Spain, Portugal, Russia and Kazakhstan) enter two clubs each and those countries' eight representatives – including holders Sporting CP – will be among the clubs with the highest coefficients receiving byes to the main round (the exact number depending on the volume of entries). The other sides start in the preliminary round, with the draws for both rounds made in the same ceremony, made on 7 July.

Calendar

Preliminary & main round draw: 14:00 CET, 7 July

Preliminary round: 20–25 August

Main round: 12–17 October

Elite round draw: 14:00 CET, 3 November

Elite round: 23–28 November

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: 28/29 April & 30 April/1 May (TBC)

Format

Preliminary round (20–25 August)

• The lowest-ranked teams enter in this round (the exact number determined by the level of entries).

• Teams will be drawn into groups of four (with seeding based on coefficient and teams selected in advance as hosts, drawn separately), with group winners and possibly the best runners-up progressing to the main round.

Main round (12 to 17 October)

Path A

• Holders Sporting, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and the teams ranked 16th to 19th will be involved in this path.

• As in the previous draw, sides will be allocated one of four seeding positions and four clubs have been designated as hosts and will be drawn separately, while maintaining their seeding positions. There is no country protection with other potential restrictions confirmed ahead of the draw.

• The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the elite round.

Path B

• The teams ranked 12th to 15th and 20th to 22nd or 23rd (depending on the number of entries) will be joined by the preliminary round qualifiers.

• As in the previous draw, sides will be allocated one of four seeding positions and four clubs have been designated as hosts and will be drawn separately, while maintaining their seeding positions; and other arrangements will be decided ahead of the draw.

• The winners of each of the four groups progress to the elite round.

Elite round

• The 16 clubs will compete in four groups of four, drawn on 3 November with seedings confirmed ahead of the draw.

• The four group winners from 23 to 28 November will progress to the final tournament.

Final tournament

• The final tournament is a one-venue four-team knockout event played on 28 or 29 April and 30 April or 1 May. The venue and dates, including for the draw, are to be confirmed.