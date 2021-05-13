Futsal Champions League Squad of the Tournament 2020/21

The UEFA Futsal Champions League Squad of the Tournament has been announced, selected by the UEFA techical observer at the Zadar finals, Miguel Rodrigo.

Five players from winners Sporting CP make the 14-man squad, including 19-year-old pivot Zicky Té﻿, who was also voted the fans' player of the tournament after inspiring the comeback that won the Portuguese side the final against 2020 champions Barça.

From the runners-up, Didac Plana and Ferrao kept up their record of being named in the all-star squad for all three seasons since the UEFA Futsal Champions League replaced the UEFA Futsal Cup. Sporting trio Guitta, Erick and Alex Merlim were also picked after their 2018/19 triumph, as was Kairat Almaty's Douglas Junior.

Final highights: Barça 3-4 Sporting CP

Benfica's Robinho, twice Zicky﻿'s age at 38, also features in the selection. His history in UEFA futsal club competition goes back to 2005, when the then 22-year-old was in the Action 21 Charleroi team that beat FC Dynamo to win the fourth edition.

Goalkeepers

Didac Plana (Barça)

Guitta (Sporting CP)

Fans' goal of the finals: Pany Varela

Defenders

Douglas Junior (Kairat Almaty)

José Raya (Inter FS)

Erick (Sporting CP)

Fans' player of the final: Zicky Té

Wingers

Cecilio (Inter FS)

Alex Merlim (Sporting CP)

Chimba (Ugra Yugorsk)

Robinho (Benfica)

Edson (Kairat Almaty)

Pany Varela (Sporting CP)

Pivots

Ferrao (Barça)

Pito (Inter FS)

Zicky Té﻿ (Sporting CP)