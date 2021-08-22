UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round latest
Sunday 22 August 2021
Eight sides are on two wins out of two as the preliminary round kicks off this season's competition.
The UEFA Futsal Champions League returns to its regular format for 2021/22 and the season has begun with the preliminary round running until Wednesday.
Four nations (Spain, Portugal, Russia and Kazakhstan) enter two clubs and those countries' eight representatives – including holders Sporting CP – are among the 23 sides with the highest coefficients who receive byes to the main round, which will be drawn at 16:00 CET on Monday 30 August.
The other 32 teams start in the preliminary round, with eight groups of four played as single-venue mini-tournaments (seven from Saturday to Tuesday and the other between Sunday and Wednesday). The group winners and best runner-up go through to join the clubs entering in the main round.All the matches: latest scores
Story so far
- Luxol, Proekt, Haladás, Gentofte, FON, Titograd, Liqeni and Weilimdorf all have two wins out of two.
- Proekt, Liqeni, Haladás and FON are four of the eight debutants.
- Former footballer Javier Saviola scored the winner for Andorra's Encamp in their opener against APOEL.
Preliminary round groups
Group A (ends Tuesday)
In contention to go through: Proekt (MKD, hosts), Luxol St Andrews Futsal (MLT)
Also in group: Cefn Druids (WAL), Dolphins Ashdod (ISR)
Group B (continues Monday and Wednesday)
In contention: Futsal Minerva (SUI, hosts), Dinamo Plus (MDA), Fiorentino (SMR), Varna City (BUL)
Group C (ends Tuesday)
In contention: Haladás VSE (HUN), Utleira Idrettslag (NOR), KF Tirana (ALB, hosts)
Also in group: Differdange (LUX)
Group D (ends Tuesday)
In contention: JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN), Hammarby (SWE) SMS Viimsi (EST, hosts)
Also in group: Sparta Belfast (NIR)
Group E (ends Tuesday)
In contention: KMF FON (SRB), Titograd (MNE, hosts)
Also in group: MFC CIU (GEO), Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL)
Group F (ends Tuesday)
In contention: Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN), Raba (LVA, hosts)
Also in group: Europa (GIB)
Group G (ends Tuesday):
In contention: Doukas (GRE, hosts), Diamant Linz (AUT), Encamp (AND)
Also in group: APOEL (CYP)
Group H (ends Tuesday)
In contenton: Weilimdorf (GER, hosts), Liqeni (KOS)
Also in group: London Helvecia (ENG), Tavşançalı (TUR)
• Debuts: Proekt, Tavşançalı, Cefn Druids, Europa, Liqeni, CIU, Haladás, FON.
• 2014 bronze-medallists Araz are making their 16th appearance (behind only Kairat Almaty), Encamp their 15th.
• Dinamo Plus previously entered as Dinamo Chişinău.
Calendar
Main round draw: 16:00 CET, 30 August
Main round: 26–31 October
Elite round draw: 14:00 CET, 3 November
Elite round: 30 November–5 December
Finals draw: TBC
Finals: 28/29 April & 30 April/1 May (TBC)
Teams entering in main round
Sporting CP (POR, holders)
Barça (ESP)
Kairat Almaty (KAZ)
Benfica (POR)
Levante (ESP)
Tyumen (RUS)
Dobovec (SVN)
Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS)
Atyrau (KAZ)
Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)
Pesaro (ITA)
Record Bielsko-Biała (POL)
Olmissum (CRO)
Mostar SG (BIH)
ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 (FRA)
SK Plzeň (CZE)
United Galati (ROU)
Lučenec (SVK)
Viten Orsha (BLR)
Hovocubo (NED)
Leo (ARM)
Uragan Ivano-Frankivsk (UKR)
Halle-Gooik (BEL)