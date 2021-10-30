UEFA Futsal Champions League main round: Sporting CP, Barça, Benfica, Kairat, Sinara through

Five past winners are among the 16 teams that came through this week's UEFA Futsal Champions League main round.

The nine preliminary round qualifiers joined the 23 teams entering at this stage in eight mini-tournaments across two paths. The 16 that emerged go into Wednesday's elite round draw, streamed at 14:00 CET, with the eventual group winners from 30 November to 5 December progressing to the knockout final tournament on 28 or 29 April & 30 April or 1 May.

Through to elite round

Barça won all of their games in Group 3 Evaldas Semiotas via FK Kauno Žalgiris

Main round Path A group winners: Barça, Benfica, Kairat Almaty, Sporting CP

Main round Path A runners-up: ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92, Levante, Plzeň, Sinara Ekaterinburg

Main round Path A third place: Dobovec, Halle-Gooik, Tyumen, Viten Orsha

Main round Path B group winners: Haladás, Hovocubo, Olmissum, Uragan Ivano-Frankivsk

Holders Sporting CP went through along with fellow former winners Barça (who Sporting beat in the 2021 final in Zadar), Kairat Almaty, Benfica and Sinara Ekaterinburg.

Also through are 2020/21 quarter-finalists Dobovec and 2019/20 semi-finalists Tyumen.

Levante and Plzeň progressed on debut, as did Haladás who made their bow in the preliminary round (the only team to progress from that stage to the elite round). Eliminated were another newcomer, Atyrau, and two other teams who came through the last stage on their first appearance, FON and Liqeni.

Hovocubo are also into the last 16 for the first time.

Kairat are making a record 18th appearance, 2014 bronze-medallists Araz, who fell in their group, were in their 16th appearance.

Group 3 was at Žalgiris Arena in Kaunas, venue for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup final on 3 October.

Path A

• The top three teams in each of the four groups progressed to the elite round.

Group 1

Through to elite round: Benfica (POR), Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS), Halle-Gooik (BEL)

Also in group: Lučenec (SVK, hosts)

ACCS came through despite the absence of Ricardinho Matic Javornik via FK Dobovec

Group 2

Through to elite round: Sporting CP (POR, holders), ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 (FRA), Dobovec (SVN, hosts)

Also in group: Atyrau (KAZ)

Group 3

Through to elite round: Barça (ESP), Levante (ESP), Viten Orsha (BLR)

Also in group: Kauno Žalgiris (LTU, hosts)

Group 4

Through to elite round: Kairat Almaty (KAZ), SK Plzeň (CZE)﻿﻿, Tyumen (RUS)

Also in group: Pesaro (ITA, hosts)

Path B

• The winner of each group progressed to the elite round.

Group 5

Through to elite round: Haladás (HUN)

Also in group: Record Bielsko-Biała (POL), Luxol St. Andrews (MLT, hosts), Hammarby (SWE)﻿

Uragan celebrate Uragan Ivano-Frankivsk

Group 6

Through to elite round: Uragan Ivano-Frankivsk (UKR, hosts)

Also in group: Araz Naxçivan (AZE)﻿, Liqeni (KOS), United Galati (ROU)

Group 7

Through to elite round: Olmissum (CRO, hosts)

Also in group: KMF FON (SRB), Leo (ARM), Diamant Linz (AUT)

Group 8

Through to elite round: Hovocubo (NED)

Also in group: Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN)﻿, Mostar SG (BIH, hosts), Dinamo Plus (MDA)