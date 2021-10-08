UEFA Futsal Champions League main round starts 26 October

The UEFA Futsal Champions League main round runs from 26 to 31 October across eight mini-tournaments.

The nine preliminary round qualifiers join the 23 teams entering at this stage, including holders Sporting CP. The sides are split into two paths with the number of teams going through from each group to the 3 November elite round draw varying between both.

Main round groups

Path A

Group 1 (27–30 October): Benfica (POR), Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS), Halle-Gooik (BEL), Lučenec (SVK, hosts)

Group 2 (27–30 October): Sporting CP (POR, holders), Dobovec (SVN, hosts), Atyrau (KAZ), ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 (FRA)

Group 3 (26–29 October): Barça (ESP), Levante (ESP), Kauno Žalgiris (LTU, hosts) Viten Orsha (BLR)

Group 4 (27–30 October): Kairat Almaty (KAZ)﻿, Tyumen (RUS), Pesaro (ITA, hosts), SK Plzeň (CZE)﻿﻿

• The top three teams in each of the four groups proceed to the elite round.

Path B

Group 5 (27–30 October): ﻿Record Bielsko-Biała (POL), Luxol St. Andrews (MLT, hosts), Haladás (HUN), Hammarby (SWE)﻿

Group 6 (28–31 October): United Galati (ROU), Uragan Ivano-Frankivsk (UKR, hosts), Liqeni (KOS), Araz Naxçivan (AZE)﻿

Group 7 (27–30 October): Olmissum (CRO, hosts), Leo (ARM), Diamant Linz (AUT), KMF FON (SRB)

Group 8 (27–30 October): Mostar SG (BIH, hosts), Hovocubo (NED), Dinamo Plus (MDA), Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN)﻿

• The winner of each group proceed to the elite round.

Key facts

Holders Sporting were joined in this round by fellow former winners Barça (whom they beat in the 2021 final in Zadar), Kairat, Benfica and Ekaterinburg.

Barça beat Levante on penalties to win the Spanish title last season.

Kairat are making a record 18th appearance, 2014 bronze-medallists Araz their 16th appearance.

Diamant Linz are the first Austrian side to get through a round of UEFA futsal competition.

Dinamo Plus are the first Moldovan club to make it past the preliminary round since 2009/10.

Levante, Atyrau and Plzeň will make their debuts in this round while FON, Haladás and Liqeni came through the preliminary round on their maiden appearances.

Kauno Žalgiris previously entered as Vytis; Dinamo Plus previously featured as Dinamo Chişinău

Rizvan Farzaliyev of Araz equalled Lúcio's record of 69 UEFA futsal club appearances during the preliminary round.

Group 3 is at Žalgiris Arena in Kaunas, venue for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup final on 3 October, in which Levante's Maximiliano Rescia played for Argentina.

Elite round & final tournament

• The 16 clubs will compete in four groups of four, drawn at 14:00 CET on 3 November.

• The four group winners from 30 November to 5 December will progress to the knockout final tournament on 28 or 29 April & 30 April or 1 May.