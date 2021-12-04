Futsal Champions League elite round: Benfica, Barça reach finals

Former winners Barça and Benfica clinched first place in their UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round groups on Saturday to claim two of the four finals spots.

Through to finals so far Barça, Benfica

Holders Sporting CP face ex-champions Sinara Ekaterinburg and twice winners Kairat Almaty take on 2020 semi-finalists Tyumen in Sunday's deciders. Scheduled for 28 or 29 April and 30 April or 1 May, the knockout finals will be staged at a venue to be confirmed.

Tyumen opened at home with two wins MFK Tyumen

Group A (ends Sunday): Tyumen (hosts), Kairat Almaty, ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92, Viten Orsha

Kairat were made to work for Thursday's opening 3-2 win against Viten Orsha before Tyumen defeated ACCS 5-2. Friday's action began with an exciting 3-3 draw between Kairat and ACCS where the two-time champions recovered from two down but were pegged back themselves late on. Tyumen then twice came from behind to defeat Viten Osha 3-2; Kairat must beat the Russian hosts on Sunday to pip them to the finals.

Kairat keep up their record of competing in all 15 seasons that the elite round has been played (2006/07 to 2019/20, and 2021/22). They are in an unmatched 18th European campaign overall and are aiming to become the first team to appear in the finals for a tenth time.

Kairat and 2020 semi-finalists Tyumen drew 3-3 in October's main round.

ACCS have not previously played in the elite round but made the one-off knockout round of 16 on debut last season.

Sporting celebrate beating Hovocubo Sporting CP

Group B (ends Sunday): Sporting CP (hosts), Sinara Ekaterinburg, Olmissum, Hovocubo

Anton Sokolov's hat-trick aided Ekaterinburg to a 5-1 opening win against Hovocubo on Thursday. Holders Sporting defeated Olmissum 3-1 and the following day the Croatia side lost 3-2 to Ekaterinburg despite a late fightback from three down. Sporting cruised to a 8-2 victory against Hovocubo with a Diego Cavinato treble to go top on goal difference. Sinara need a win against Sporting on Sunday to overtake them for first place.

Sporting won their second title in three seasons earlier this year and are targeting a ninth finals appearance.

Ekaterinburg were 2008 champions.

Olmissum had not previously played in the elite round but made the one-off knockout round of 16 on debut last season.

Hovocubo are at this stage for the first time.

Barça won all three games SK Plzeň

Group C (complete)

Through to finals: Barça

Also in group: SK Plzeň (hosts), Halle-Gooik, Dobovec

Three-time champions Barça opened with an 8-2 defeat of 2020/21 quarter-finalists Dobovec courtesy of a Ferrao hat-trick, then defeated Halle-Gooik 8-4 before a 3-1 win against Plzeň confirmed them by a six-point margin in the finals for the ninth time in as many attempts over the course of 11 seasons.

Group D (complete)

Through to finals﻿: Benfica (hosts)

Also in group: Haladás, Levante, Uragan Ivano-Frankivsk

The 2010 winners Benfica progressed in front of their home fans in Lisbon. They defeated the only surviors from the preliminary round, Haladás, 8-3 and Uragan 4-0, Afonso Jesus scoring three, before holding off a comeback from debutants Levante to win the decider 3-2. Like in Group C, all the other contenders ended on three points.