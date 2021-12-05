Futsal Champions League elite round: Benfica, Barça, Tyumen reach finals

Former winners Barça and Benfica clinched first place in their UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round groups on Saturday to claim two of the four finals spots and Tyumen beat Kairat Almaty on Sunday to join them.

Holders Sporting CP face ex-champions Sinara Ekaterinburg in the last of Sunday's deciders. Scheduled for 28 or 29 April and 30 April or 1 May, the knockout finals will be staged at a venue to be confirmed.

Tyumen secured a finals slot just as in their only other appearance in 2019/20 MFK Tyumen

Group A (complete)

Through to finals: Tyumen (hosts)

Also in group: ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92, Kairat Almaty, Viten Orsha

Tyumen defeated ACCS 5-2 and twice came from behind to beat Viten Osha 3-2, meaning they went into Sunday's decider two points clear as Kairat were held 3-3 by the French contenders. Kairat, aiming to reach a record tenth finals, led Tyumen at half-time through Birzhan Orazov but Bruno Taffy struck twice before Jovan Lazarević made certain of a second finals appearance in three years for the Russian contenders, though Albert Akbalikov did pull it back to 3-2 in the closing seconds.

Sporting celebrate beating Hovocubo Sporting CP

Group B (ends Sunday): Sporting CP (hosts), Sinara Ekaterinburg, Olmissum, Hovocubo

Anton Sokolov's hat-trick aided Ekaterinburg to a 5-1 opening win against Hovocubo on Thursday. Holders Sporting defeated Olmissum 3-1 and the following day the Croatia side lost 3-2 to Ekaterinburg despite a late fightback from three down. Sporting cruised to a 8-2 victory against Hovocubo with a Diego Cavinato treble to go top on goal difference. Sinara need a win against Sporting on Sunday to overtake them for first place.

Sporting won their second title in three seasons earlier this year and are targeting a ninth finals appearance.

Ekaterinburg were 2008 champions.

Olmissum had not previously played in the elite round but made the one-off knockout round of 16 on debut last season.

Hovocubo are at this stage for the first time.

Barça won all three games SK Plzeň

Group C (complete)

Through to finals: Barça

Also in group: SK Plzeň (hosts), Halle-Gooik, Dobovec

Three-time champions Barça opened with an 8-2 defeat of 2020/21 quarter-finalists Dobovec courtesy of a Ferrao hat-trick, then defeated Halle-Gooik 8-4 before a 3-1 win against Plzeň confirmed them by a six-point margin in the finals for the ninth time in as many attempts over the course of 11 seasons.

Group D (complete)

Through to finals﻿: Benfica (hosts)

Also in group: Haladás, Levante, Uragan Ivano-Frankivsk

The 2010 winners Benfica progressed in front of their home fans in Lisbon. They defeated the only surviors from the preliminary round, Haladás, 8-3 and Uragan 4-0, Afonso Jesus scoring three, before holding off a comeback from debutants Levante to win the decider 3-2. Like in Group C, all the other contenders ended on three points.