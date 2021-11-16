Futsal Champions League elite round starts 1 December
Tuesday 16 November 2021
The four groups played from 1 to 5 December will decide the knockout finalists.
The UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round runs from 1 to 5 December and will decide the four finals contenders.
Holder Sporting CP and four other past winners are among the 16 contenders competing in four one-venue mini-tournaments, with the teams finishing first going through. Scheduled for 28 or 29 April and 30 April or 1 May, the finals will be staged at a venue to be confirmed.
The groups
Group A (2–5 December): Kairat Almaty, ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92, Viten Orsha, Tyumen (hosts)
- Kairat are two-time champions and keep up their record of competing in all 15 seasons that the elite round has been played (2006/07 to 2019/20, and 2021/22). They are in an unmatched 18th European campaign overall and are aiming to become the first team to appear in the finals for a tenth time.
- Kairat and 2020 semi-finalists Tyumen drew 3-3 in October's main round.
- Kairat beat VIten Orsha 5-3 in last season's round of 32 and 9-0 in the 2013/14 elite round.
- ACCS and Viten Orsha hope to be the first teams from France and Belarus respectively to reach the finals.
- ACCS have not previously played in the elite round but both made the one-off knockout round of 16 on debut last season.
Group B (2–5 December): Sporting CP (hosts), Sinara Ekaterinburg, Olmissum, Hovocubo
- Sporting won their second title in three seasons earlier this year and are targeting a ninth finals appearance.
- Sinara Ekaterinburg were 2008 champions.
- Olmissum have not previously played in the elite round but made the one-off knockout round of 16 on debut last season.
- Hovocubo, at this stage for the first time, hope to be the maiden Dutch club to reach the finals.
Group C (1–4 December): Barça, SK Plzeň (hosts), Halle-Gooik, Dobovec
- Barça are three-time champions, losing their title earlier this year in the final to Sporting. They are chasing a ninth finals appearance, all in 11 seasons.
- Plzeň are in their debut campaign and seek to be the first Czech side to contest the finals.
- Dobovec reached the eight-team finals last term, losing 2-0 in the quarters to Barça. They hope to be the first Slovenian club to reach the final four.
- Dobovec beat Halle-Gooik in the last two elite rounds: 3-1 in 2019/20 and 5-4 in 2018/19.
Group D (1–4 December): Benfica (hosts), Levante, Haladás, Uragan Ivano-Frankivsk
- Benfica won the title in 2010.
- Haladás (the only survivors from the preliminary round) and Levante are both in their debut campaigns.
- Uragan are attempting to be the first team from Ukraine to feature in the finals.