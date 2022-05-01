2022/23 UEFA Futsal Champions League dates, format

The 2022/23 UEFA Futsal Champions League consists of preliminary, main and elite rounds played as one-venue mini-tournaments, and a four-team knockout finals, with the venue selected once the contenders are known.



The three best-ranked associations in the UEFA futsal national team coefficient rankings enter two representatives (four best-ranked associations if Barça are finalists in the Spanish league play-off to qualify through that route), with one club from the other nations.

Holders Barça and the teams ranked 1 to 11 and 16 to 19 in the UEFA Futsal Champions League coefficient rankings enter the competition directly in Path A of the main round. All other teams enter the competition in the preliminary round or directly in Path B of the main round, depending on the level of entries.

Calendar

Preliminary & main round draw: 7 July

Preliminary round: 23–28 August

Main round: 25–30 October

Elite round draw: 8 November

Elite round: 22–27 November

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: TBC April/May

All dates subject to change

Format

Preliminary round (23–28 August)

• The lowest-ranked teams enter in this round, the exact number depending on the level of entries.

• Teams are drawn into groups of four or three (with seeding based on coefficient and teams selected in advance as hosts, drawn separately). The group winners and possibly one or more best runners-up progress to the main round.

Main round (25–30 October)

Path A

• Holders Barça, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and the teams ranked 16th to 19th will be involved in this path.

• As in the previous draw, teams will be allocated one of four seeding positions and four clubs will be designated as hosts, to be drawn separately while maintaining their seeding positions. There is no country protection, with other potential restrictions confirmed ahead of the draw.

• The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the elite round.

Path B

• The teams ranked 12th to 15th and others ranked below 20th and entering in this round will be joined by the preliminary round qualifiers.

• As in the previous draw, teams will be allocated one of four seeding positions and four clubs will be designated as hosts, to be drawn separately while maintaining their seeding positions. Other arrangements will be decided ahead of the draw.

• The winners of each of the four groups progress to the elite round.

Elite round (22–27 November)

• The 16 clubs will compete in four groups of four, drawn on 8 November with seedings confirmed ahead of the draw.

• The four group winners will progress to the final tournament.

Final tournament

• The final tournament is a one-venue four-team knockout event played in April or May. The venue and dates, including for the draw, are to be confirmed.