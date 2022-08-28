UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round report
Sunday 28 August 2022
Differdange, Gentofte, Kampuksen Dynamo, Loznica-Grad, Lučenec, Örebro, Piast Gliwice and Petro-w topped their groups to complete the main round line-up.
Differdange, Gentofte, Kampuksen Dynamo, Loznica-Grad, Lučenec, Örebro, Piast Gliwice and Petro-w are through from the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round to complete the line-up for October's main round.
Group winners
Group A: Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN)
Group B: JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN)
Group C: Petro-w (LVA)
Group D: Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB)
Group E: Piast Gliwice (POL)
Group F: Örebro (SWE)
Group G: Differdange (LUX)
Group H: Lučenec (SVK)
While the 24 highest-ranked entrants – including holders Barça – start in October's main round, the other 32 contenders began in the preliminary round, competing in eight one-venue mini-tournaments. The group winners have each progressed to Path B of the main round, which in turn leads to November's elite round, where the four contenders for the knockout finals in spring will be decided.
Preliminary round groups
- Loznica-Grad 2018, Örebro and Piast Gliwice went through in their first European appearances.
- Petro-w progressed from the preliminary round for the first time after pipping London Helvecia and Yerevan in a three-way head-to-head goal-difference tie-break.
- Differdange became the first team from Luxembourg to progress from a group in this competition, coming back from three down to win their decider with Tirana, recovering from 3-0 to 3-3 in 79 seconds.
- Gentofte had never previously gone through from a group in this competition but, needing a win in their last game, battled back from 3-1 down with less than eight minutes left to pip Fortuna Wiener Neustadt 4-3.
- Kampuksen Dynamo are through to the main round for the third time in four attempts after clinching victory against Titograd through Mikko Kytölä with 16 seconds left.
- Lučenec kept up their record of getting past the preliminary round in each of their attempts.
- Other teams making their debut: Amigo Northwest, Cardiff, Folgore, Fortuna Wiener Neustadt, Ísbjörninn, Istanbul Şişli, Nistru-Chişinău, Stuttgart, Technion Haifa, Vesterålen and Yerevan.
Group A
Through to main round: Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN)
Also in group: KMF Titograd (MNE, hosts), Encamp (AND), Ísbjörninn (ISL)
Group B
Through to main round: JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN)
Also in group: Fortuna Wiener Neustadt (AUT, hosts), Amigo Northwest (BUL), PYF Saltires (SCO)
Group C
Through to main round: Petro-w (LVA)
Also in group: London Helvecia (ENG), Yerevan (ARM, hosts), Europa (GIB)
Group D
Through to main round: Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB)
Also in group: Futsal Minerva (SUI, hosts), Vesterålen Futsal (NOR), Folgore (SMR)
Group E
Through to main round: Piast Gliwice (POL)
Also in group: Doukas (GRE, hosts), Nistru-Chişinău (MDA), Technion Haifa (ISR)
Group F
Through to main round: Örebro (SWE)
Also in group: Georgians Tbilisi (GEO), Stuttgart (GER), Istanbul Şişli (TUR, hosts)
Group G
Through to main round: Differdange (LUX)
Also in group: Tirana Futsal (ALB, hosts), APOEL (CYP), Belfast United (NIR)
Group H
Through to main round: Lučenec (SVK)
Also in group: Cosmos Tallinn (EST, hosts), Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL), Futsal Club Cardiff (WAL)
Main round groups (25–30 October)
Path A
- Top three teams in each group progress to elite round
Group 1: Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL, hosts), Sporting Club de Paris (FRA)
Group 2: Sporting CP (POR), Ayat (KAZ), Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO, hosts), Futsal Pula (CRO)
Group 3: Barça (ESP, holders), Dobovec (SVN), Hovocubo (NED), Luxol St. Andrews (MLT, hosts)
Group 4: Benfica (POR), Kherson (UKR), Haladás (HUN), United Galati (ROU, hosts)
Path B
- Group winners progress to elite round
Group 5: Mostar SG (BIH, hosts), Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB), Örebro (SWE)
Group 6: Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Liqeni (KOS, hosts), JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN), Piast Gliwice (POL)
Group 7: Kauno Žalgiris (LTU, hosts), Città di Eboli (ITA), Petro-w (LVA), Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN)
Group 8: Chrudim (CZE), Shkupi 1927 (MKD, hosts), Differdange (LUX), Lučenec (SVK)
Road to the finals
Elite round draw: 8 November
Elite round: 22–27 November
Finals draw: TBC
Finals: TBC April/May