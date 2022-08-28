UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round report

Differdange, Gentofte, Kampuksen Dynamo, Loznica-Grad, Lučenec, Örebro, Piast Gliwice and Petro-w are through from the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round to complete the line-up for October's main round.

Group winners Group A: Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN)

Group B: JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN)

Group C: Petro-w (LVA)

Group D: Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB)

Group E: Piast Gliwice (POL)

Group F: Örebro (SWE)

Group G: Differdange (LUX)

Group H: Lučenec ﻿(SVK)

While the 24 highest-ranked entrants – including holders Barça – start in October's main round, the other 32 contenders began in the preliminary round, competing in eight one-venue mini-tournaments. The group winners have each progressed to Path B of the main round, which in turn leads to November's elite round, where the four contenders for the knockout finals in spring will be decided.

Results

Loznica-Grad 2018, Örebro and Piast Gliwice went through in their first European appearances.

Petro-w progressed from the preliminary round for the first time after pipping London Helvecia and Yerevan in a three-way head-to-head goal-difference tie-break.

Differdange became the first team from Luxembourg to progress from a group in this competition, coming back from three down to win their decider with Tirana, recovering from 3-0 to 3-3 in 79 seconds.

Gentofte had never previously gone through from a group in this competition but, needing a win in their last game, battled back from 3-1 down with less than eight minutes left to pip Fortuna Wiener Neustadt 4-3.

Kampuksen Dynamo are through to the main round for the third time in four attempts after clinching victory against Titograd through Mikko Kytölä with 16 seconds left.

Lučenec kept up their record of getting past the preliminary round in each of their attempts.

Other teams making their debut: Amigo Northwest, Cardiff, Folgore, Fortuna Wiener Neustadt, Ísbjörninn, Istanbul Şişli, Nistru-Chişinău, Stuttgart, Technion Haifa, Vesterålen and Yerevan.

Group A

Through to main round: Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN)

Also in group: KMF Titograd (MNE, hosts), Encamp (AND), Ísbjörninn (ISL)

Group B

Through to main round: JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN)

Also in group: Fortuna Wiener Neustadt (AUT, hosts), Amigo Northwest (BUL), PYF Saltires (SCO)

Group C

Through to main round: Petro-w (LVA)

Also in group: London Helvecia (ENG), Yerevan (ARM, hosts), Europa (GIB)

Group D

Through to main round: Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB)

Also in group: Futsal Minerva (SUI, hosts), Vesterålen Futsal (NOR), Folgore (SMR)

Group E

Through to main round: Piast Gliwice (POL)

Also in group: Doukas (GRE, hosts), Nistru-Chişinău (MDA), Technion Haifa (ISR)

Group F

Through to main round: Örebro (SWE)

Also in group: Georgians Tbilisi (GEO), Stuttgart (GER), Istanbul Şişli (TUR, hosts)

Group G

Through to main round: Differdange (LUX)

Also in group: Tirana Futsal (ALB, hosts), APOEL (CYP), Belfast United (NIR)

Group H

Through to main round: Lučenec ﻿(SVK)

Also in group: ﻿Cosmos Tallinn (EST, hosts), Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL), Futsal Club Cardiff (WAL)

Main round groups (25–30 October) Path A Top three teams in each group progress to elite round Group 1: Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL, hosts), Sporting Club de Paris (FRA) Group 2: Sporting CP (POR), Ayat (KAZ), Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO, hosts), Futsal Pula (CRO) Group 3: Barça (ESP, holders), Dobovec (SVN), Hovocubo (NED), Luxol St. Andrews (MLT, hosts) Group 4: Benfica (POR), Kherson (UKR), Haladás (HUN), United Galati (ROU, hosts) Path B Group winners progress to elite round Group 5: Mostar SG (BIH, hosts), Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB), Örebro (SWE) Group 6: Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Liqeni (KOS, hosts), JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN), Piast Gliwice (POL) Group 7: Kauno Žalgiris (LTU, hosts), Città di Eboli (ITA), Petro-w (LVA), Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN) Group 8: Chrudim (CZE), Shkupi 1927 (MKD, hosts), Differdange (LUX), Lučenec ﻿(SVK)

2022 final highlights: Barça 4-0 Sporting CP

Road to the finals

Elite round draw: 8 November

Elite round: 22–27 November

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: TBC April/May