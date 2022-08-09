UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round starts 24 August
Tuesday 9 August 2022
The eight groups, all played as mini-touirnaments, kick off the 2022/23 season.
The 2022/23 UEFA Futsal Champions League season begins with the preliminary round running from 24 to 28 August.
While the 24 highest-ranked entrants – including holders Barça – start in October's main round, the other 32 contenders begin in the preliminary round, competing in eight one-venue mini-tournaments. The group winners each progress to the main round, which in turn leads to November's elite round, deceding the four contenders for the knockout finals in spring.
Preliminary round groups
- Debuts: Amigo Northwest, Cardiff, Folgore, Fortuna Wiener Neustadt, Ísbjörninn, Istanbul Şişli, Nistru Chişinău, Piast Gliwice, Stuttgart, Technion Haifa, Vesteralen, Yerevan
- The eight group winners progress to the main round Path B
Group A (24–27 August): Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN), KMF Titograd (MNE, hosts), Encamp (AND), Ísbjörninn (ISL)
Group B (24–27 August): JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN), Fortuna Wiener Neustadt (AUT, hosts), PYF Saltires (SCO), Amigo Northwest (BUL)
Group C (24–27 August): Yerevan (ARM, hosts), London Helvecia (ENG), Petro-w (LVA), Europa (GIB)
Group D (25–28 August): Futsal Mineva (SUI, hosts), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB), Vesteralen Futsal (NOR), Folgore (SMR)
Group E (24–27 August): Piast Gliwice (POL), Doukas (GRE, hosts), Nistru Chişinău (MDA), Technion Haifa (ISR)
Group F (24–27 August): Georgians (GEO), Stuttgart (GER), Örebrö (SWE), Istanbul Şişli (TUR, hosts)
Group G (24–27 August): Differdange (LUX), APOEL (CYP), Tirana Futsal (ALB, hosts), Belfast United (NIR)
Group H (25–28 August): Lučenec (SVK), Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL), Cosmos Tallinn (EST, hosts), Futsal Club Cardiff (WAL)
Main round draw
- Games 25–30 October
Path A
- Top three teams in each group progress to elite round
Group 1: Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL, hosts), Sporting Club de Paris (FRA)
Group 2: Sporting CP (POR), Ayat (KAZ), Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO, hosts), Futsal Pula (CRO)
Group 3: Barça (ESP, holders), Dobovec (SVN), Hovocubo (NED), Luxol St. Andrews (MLT, hosts)
Group 4: Benfica (POR), Kherson (UKR), Haladás (HUN), United Galati (ROU, hosts)
Path B
- Group winners progress to elite round
Group 5: Mostar SG (BIH, hosts), Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Preliminary round Group D winners, Preliminary round Group F winners
Group 6: Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Liqeni (KOS, hosts), Preliminary round Group B winners, Preliminary round Group E winners
Group 7: Kauno Žalgiris (LTU, hosts), Città di Eboli (ITA), Preliminary round Group C winners, Preliminary round Group A winners
Group 8: Chrudim (CZE), Shkupi 1927 (MKD, hosts), Preliminary round Group G winners, Preliminary round Group H winners
Road to the finals
Elite round draw: 8 November
Elite round: 22–27 November
Finals draw: TBC
Finals: TBC April/May