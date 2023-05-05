Meet the Futsal Champions League finalists: Palma vs Sporting CP
Friday, May 5, 2023
Hosts Mallorca Palma Futsal face Sporting CP in Sunday's final. We introduce the contenders.
Hosts Mallorca Palma Futsal face Sporting CP in Sunday's UEFA Futsal Champions League final at Velòdrom Illes Balears-Mallorca on Sunday.
Mallorca hope to join the list of teams to win on debut, and keep up Spain's dominance of this competition. Sporting, meanwhile, are in a sixth final in seven years and aim to be the first non-Spanish side to claim three titles.
Mallorca 2023
Friday 5 May
Semi-finals:
Sporting CP 7-1 Sporting Anderlecht Futsal
Mallorca Palma Futsal 4-3 Benfica
Sunday 7 May
Third-place play-off:
Benfica vs Anderlecht (17:00)
Final:
Palma vs Sporting CP (20:00)
All kick-off times CET
Mallorca Palma Futsal (hosts)
Road to the final
Main round Group 1 winners (W11-5 vs Sporting Paris, D2-2 vs Kairat Almaty, D2-2 vs Sporting Anderlecht Futsal)
Elite round Group B winners (W8-2 vs Dobovec, W5-0 vs Piast Gliwice, W2-1 vs Novo Vrijeme Makarska)
Semi-final: W4-3 vs Benfica
Top scorer: Hossein Tayebi 7
Previous best: Debut European season
In brief: Squad includes Mario Rivillos, a 2017 winner and 2016 runners-up with Inter FS as well as 2018 bronze-medallist with Barça. Palma have never won a major title, having been last season's Spanish league runners-up and 2015/16 Copa del Rey finalists, but neither had Ekaterinburg when they claimed the European crown in 2007/08.
Sporting CP
Road to the final
Main round Group 2 winners (W5-3 vs Futsal Pula, W7-1 vs Ayat, W7-0 vs Novo Vrijeme Makarska)
Elite round Group A winners (W4-2 vs Loznica-Grad 2018, W4-2 vs Uragan Ivano-Frankivsk, W5-0 vs Città di Eboli)
Semi-final: W7-1 vs Anderlecht
Top scorers: Neves 7
Previous best: winners (2019, 2021)
2021/22: runners-up (L0-4 vs Barça)
In brief: Now in the final for the sixth time in seven years, with a squad containing the core of the side who won UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 and 2022, the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup and 2022 Futsal Finalissima with Portugal.
Previous finals
2022: L0-4 vs Barça (Riga)
2021: W4-3 vs Barça (Zadar)
2019: W2-1 vs Kairat (Almaty)
2018: L2-5 vs Inter FS (Zaragoza)
2017: L0-7 vs Inter FS (Almaty)
2011: L2-5 vs Montesilvano (Almaty)