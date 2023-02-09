Palma de Mallorca to stage 2023 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals

Mallorca Palma Futsal will host the 2022/23 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals at Palma Arena.

The finals are a four-team knockout event played on 5 and 7 May, with the contenders the teams that won November's elite round mini-tournaments: debutants Palma, Benfica, Sporting Anderlecht and Sporting CP. The draw date and location will be confirmed.

The 6,600-capacity arena was the home of Palma Futsal from 2010 to 2014. It opened in 2006 to host the UCI Track Cycling World Championship and has also staged major tennis events featuring local favourite Rafael Nadal.

Palma de Mallorca will be the sixth different Spanish venue since the introduction of the four-team finals in 2007 after Murcia in that year and Lleida (2012), Guadalajara (2016), Zaragoza (2018) and Barcelona (2020). Spanish sides also hosted single matches of the old two-legged final in 2003, 2004 and 2006.