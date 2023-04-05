UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Futsal Champions League semi-finals: Sporting-Anderlecht, Palma-Benfica

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The semi-finals are on 5 May at Velòdrom Illes Balears in Palma de Mallorca, with the decider two days later.

UEFA

Two-time winners Sporting CP will face Sporting Anderlecht Futsal and hosts Mallorca Palma Futsal take on 2010 champions Benfica in the UEFA Futsal Champions League semi-finals.

Palma will stage the finals at Velòdrom Illes Balears, with the semis on Friday 5 May, and the third-place play-off and decider two days later.

Finals schedule

Friday 5 May

Semi-finals:
Sporting CP vs Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (18:00)
Mallorca Palma Futsal vs Benfica (21:00)

Sunday 7 May

Third-place play-off:
Palma / Benfica vs Sporting CP / Anderlecht (17:00)
Final:
Palma / Benfica vs Sporting CP / Anderlecht (20:00)

All kick-off times CET

Meet the teams

Tie by tie

Sporting CP vs Sporting Anderlecht Futsal

  • Sporting aiming to be first non-Spanish team to win three titles
  • Sporting captain João Matos is one away from being the first player to 75 UEFA futsal club appearances while Nuno Dias is aiming to equal Jesús Velasco's record of three titles as a coach.
  • Anderlecht (known until last year as Halle-Gooik) are in their debut final tournament, the first Belgian side to get this far since former champions Action 21 Charleroi in 2007
  • Anderlecht boss Luca Cragnaz could become the first person to win the title as a player and a coach, having been a goalkeeper in the victorious Charleroi team in 2005.
  • Anderlecht's Diogo is a two-time runner-up with Sporting.

Past UEFA competition meetings:
2017/18 elite round: Sporting 3-2 Halle-Gooik (Lisbon)
2016/17 main round: Halle-Gooik 1-5 Sporting (Folgno)

Sporting CP (POR)
Top scorers: Hugo Neves, Anton Sokolov 5
Previous best: winners (2019, 2021)
2021/22: runners-up (L0-4 vs Barça)
Semi-final record: W6 L3

Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL)
Top scorer: Diogo 5
Previous best: Elite round
2021/22: Elite round

2021 final highights: Barça 3-4 Sporting CP
Tickets

Mallorca Palma Futsal vs Benfica

  • Palma are in their debut European season and hope to follow previous Spanish champions Playas de Castellón (2002, 2003), Inter FS (2004, 2006, 2009, 2017, 2018) and Barça (2012, 2014, 2020, 2022).
  • Palma's Mario Rivillos scored twice when Inter beat Sporting in the 2017 final
  • Benfica were champions in Lisbon in 2010 and first reached the final in 2004.
  • In March, Benfica replaced coach Pulpis with Mário Silva, who was assistant to Joel Rocha at the Eagles from 2014 to 2021.
  • Last summer, Hossein Tayebi joined Palma from Benfica, while going the other way was Diego Nunes.

Past UEFA competition meetings:
None

Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP)
Top scorer: Hossein Tayebi 5
Previous best: Debut European season

Benfica (POR)
Top scorer: Vinicius Rocha 7
Previous best: winners (2010)
2021/22: third place (L4-5aet vs Barça, W5-2 vs ACCS)
Semi-final record: W1 L3

2022 third-place highlights: ACCS 2-5 Benfica

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Selected for you

Meet the final four
Live 05/04/2023

Meet the final four

We introduce the teams that will compete in the knockout finals at Velòdrom Illes Balears in Palma de Mallorca on 5 and 7 May.
2023 finals: Palma de Mallorca
Live 05/04/2023

2023 finals: Palma de Mallorca

The 2023 finals will be a four-team knockout event at Velòdrom Illes Balears in Palma de Mallorca on 5 and 7 May.