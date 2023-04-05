UEFA Futsal Champions League semi-finals: Sporting-Anderlecht, Palma-Benfica

Two-time winners Sporting CP will face Sporting Anderlecht Futsal and hosts Mallorca Palma Futsal take on 2010 champions Benfica in the UEFA Futsal Champions League semi-finals.

Palma will stage the finals at Velòdrom Illes Balears, with the semis on Friday 5 May, and the third-place play-off and decider two days later.

Finals schedule Friday 5 May Semi-finals:

Sporting CP vs Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (18:00)

Mallorca Palma Futsal vs Benfica (21:00) Sunday 7 May Third-place play-off:

Palma / Benfica vs Sporting CP / Anderlecht (17:00)

Final:

Palma / Benfica vs Sporting CP / Anderlecht (20:00) All kick-off times CET

Meet the teams

Tie by tie

Sporting CP vs Sporting Anderlecht Futsal

Sporting aiming to be first non-Spanish team to win three titles

Sporting captain João Matos is one away from being the first player to 75 UEFA futsal club appearances while Nuno Dias is aiming to equal Jesús Velasco's record of three titles as a coach.

Anderlecht (known until last year as Halle-Gooik) are in their debut final tournament, the first Belgian side to get this far since former champions Action 21 Charleroi in 2007

Anderlecht boss Luca Cragnaz could become the first person to win the title as a player and a coach, having been a goalkeeper in the victorious Charleroi team in 2005.

Anderlecht's Diogo is a two-time runner-up with Sporting.

Past UEFA competition meetings:

2017/18 elite round: Sporting 3-2 Halle-Gooik (Lisbon)

2016/17 main round: Halle-Gooik 1-5 Sporting (Folgno)

Sporting CP (POR)

Top scorers: Hugo Neves, Anton Sokolov 5

Previous best: winners (2019, 2021)

2021/22: runners-up (L0-4 vs Barça)

Semi-final record: W6 L3

Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL)

Top scorer: Diogo 5

Previous best: Elite round

2021/22: Elite round

2021 final highights: Barça 3-4 Sporting CP

Mallorca Palma Futsal vs Benfica

Palma are in their debut European season and hope to follow previous Spanish champions Playas de Castellón (2002, 2003), Inter FS (2004, 2006, 2009, 2017, 2018) and Barça (2012, 2014, 2020, 2022).

Palma's Mario Rivillos scored twice when Inter beat Sporting in the 2017 final

Benfica were champions in Lisbon in 2010 and first reached the final in 2004.

In March, Benfica replaced coach Pulpis with Mário Silva, who was assistant to Joel Rocha at the Eagles from 2014 to 2021.

Last summer, Hossein Tayebi joined Palma from Benfica, while going the other way was Diego Nunes.

Past UEFA competition meetings:

None

Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP)

Top scorer: Hossein Tayebi 5

Previous best: Debut European season

Benfica (POR)

Top scorer: Vinicius Rocha 7

Previous best: winners (2010)

2021/22: third place (L4-5aet vs Barça, W5-2 vs ACCS)

Semi-final record: W1 L3