Where to watch the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
You can watch the finals thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games.
Futsal Champions League rights holders
Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.
All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.
UEFA.tv
Matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.
Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.
Official Futsal Champions League broadcast partners
Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals in Palma de Mallorca. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.
Europe
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport and almasport.tv (Saran)
Belgium: Proximus
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport
Croatia: Arena Sport
Cyprus: CYTA
Czechia: Premier Sports, Nova Sport, VOYO
Denmark: Viaplay
Estonia: Viaplay
Finland: Viaplay
Greece: Cosmote TV
Iceland: Viaplay
Israel: The Sports Channel
Kazakhstan: QazSport, Q Sport League and almasport.tv (Saran)
Kosovo: Arena Sport
Latvia: Viaplay
Lithuania: Viaplay
Montenegro: Arena Sport
Netherlands: Viaplay
North Macedonia: Arena Sport
Norway: Viaplay
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: Eleven and Canal 11
Romania: Clever Media
Serbia: Arena Sport
Slovakia: Premier Sports, Nova Sport, VOYO
Slovenia: Arena Sport
Spain: Gol (Mediapro) and IB3
Sweden: Viaplay
Türkiye: S Sport Plus/S Sport+ (Saran)
Asia & Pacific
Kyrgyzstan: Q Sport and almasport.tv (Saran)
Tajikistan: Varzish TV and almasport.tv (Saran)
Turkmenistan: almasport.tv (Saran)
Uzbekistan: UzReport and almasport.tv (Saran)
Americas
Central America and Caribbean: ESPN
South America: ESPN
All information subject to change.