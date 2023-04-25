Where to watch the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals

Futsal Champions League rights holders

Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.

All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.

UEFA.tv

Matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.

Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.

Official Futsal Champions League broadcast partners

Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals in Palma de Mallorca. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.

Europe

Azerbaijan: CBC Sport and almasport.tv (Saran)

Belgium: Proximus

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Croatia: Arena Sport

Cyprus: CYTA

Czechia: Premier Sports, Nova Sport, VOYO

Denmark: Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland: Viaplay

Greece: Cosmote TV

Iceland: Viaplay

Israel: The Sports Channel

Kazakhstan: QazSport, Q Sport League and almasport.tv (Saran)

Kosovo: Arena Sport

Latvia: Viaplay

Lithuania: Viaplay

Montenegro: Arena Sport

Netherlands: Viaplay

North Macedonia: Arena Sport

Norway: Viaplay

Poland: Polsat

Portugal: Eleven and Canal 11

Romania: Clever Media

Serbia: Arena Sport

Slovakia: Premier Sports, Nova Sport, VOYO

Slovenia: Arena Sport

Spain: Gol (Mediapro) and IB3

Sweden: Viaplay

Türkiye: S Sport Plus/S Sport+ (Saran)

Asia & Pacific

Kyrgyzstan: Q Sport and almasport.tv (Saran)

Tajikistan: Varzish TV and almasport.tv (Saran)

Turkmenistan: almasport.tv (Saran)

Uzbekistan: UzReport and almasport.tv (Saran)

Americas

Central America and Caribbean: ESPN

South America: ESPN

All information subject to change.