Futsal Champions League semi-final preview: Sporting-Anderlecht, Palma-Benfica

The UEFA Futsal Champions League finals come to Palma de Mallorca on Friday as the last-four ties are played at Velòdrom Illes Balears.

We preview the action as two Portuguese ex-champions take on two newcomers to the finals. The third-place play-off and final are both on Sunday.

Finals schedule Friday 5 May Semi-finals:

Sporting CP vs Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (18:00)

Mallorca Palma Futsal vs Benfica (21:00) Sunday 7 May Third-place play-off:

Palma / Benfica vs Sporting CP / Anderlecht (17:00)

Final:

Palma / Benfica vs Sporting CP / Anderlecht (20:00) All kick-off times CET

Sporting, featuring much of the all-conquering Portugal national team. have reached the Champions League final five times in six seasons with two titles in 2019 and 2021, though they fell to a 4-0 defeat in last year's decider against Barça. A 10-2 win against Ferreira do Zezere last weekend sealed first place in the Portuguese regular season on a day when Nuno Dias, who holds the record of 57 UEFA futsal matches in charge of a single club, coached Sporting for the 500th time.

Anderlecht (known until last year as Halle-Gooik) are in their debut final tournament, the first Belgian side to get this far since former champions Action 21 Charleroi in 2007. One of their key results en route to the finals was a 5-5 draw with Barça, who they were to dethrone on goal difference in the elite round. Their squad has plenty of experience, not least their qualifying top scorer Diogo, a two-time runner-up in this competition with Sporting, while boss Luca Cragnaz was a goalkeeper for Charleroi when they won in 2004/05 and now hopes to be the first person to claim this title as both player and coach.

2021 final highlights: Barça 3-4 Sporting CP

Gréllo, the club's all-time leading scorer, was rested as they completed a 27-4 aggregate Belgian league play-off quarter-final victory against Malle-Beerse; they already won the Belgian Cup last month. Can Anderlecht follow knocking out Barça, champions in 2020 and 2022, by eliminating the only other club to win this title since the UEFA Futsal Cup was rebranded in 2018/19?

Key stat: Sporting's João Matos is set to become the first player to reach 75 UEFA futsal club appearances.

In-depth: Meet the semi-finalists

Debutants and finals hosts Palma will have a passionate crowd behind them at their former home (they usually play down the road at Palau Municipal d'Esports de Son Moix) as they aim to keep the title in Spain, whose clubs have won 11 of the past 21 editions. Much of their squad have been in these finals before, including Mario Rivillos, a two-time champion with Inter FS. Palma are second in the Spanish table behind Barça, who denied them a first major honour last season in the play-off final.

Benfica, bronze-medallists last term, finished third in Portugal's regular season and in March replaced coach Pulpis with Mário Silva, who was assistant to Joel Rocha at the Eagles from 2014 to 2021. One of his first acts was to lead them to victory in the Portuguese Cup with a 4-1 final win against Sporting (a decider that could potentially be repeated on Sunday), including two goals from Brazilian international Diego Nunes, who joined last summer from Palma after playing a crucial role in helping them to the Spanish play-off final, earning this European bow.

2022 third-place highlights: ACCS 2-5 Benfica

Palma have their own former Benfica players in Hossein Tayebi, who made the opposite move in the close season, and Chaguinha.

Key stat: Benfica are aiming for their third final, though have never won a last-four tie outside Lisbon (having been champions as 2010 hosts and runners-up six years earlier under a different format, when the final was between two mini-tournament winners).

