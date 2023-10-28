UEFA Futsal Champions League main round: Palma lead former winners through

UEFA Futsal Champions League holders Mallorca Palma Futsal are among the 15 teams through so far from the main round, with the remaining slot decided on Sunday.

Also into the elite round are former winners Barça, Benfica, Kairat Almaty and Sporting CP, along with debutants Etoile Lavalloise, Hit Kyiv, Lubawa and Prishtina 01, as well as another club in their first elite round in Riga Futsal Club, featuring the competition's all-time top scorer Ricardinho.

The elite round draw is streamed live at 14:00 CET on Thursday.

Through to elite round so far Barça (ESP), Benfica (POR), Città di Eboli (ITA), Dobovec (SVN), Etoile Lavalloise (FRA), Hit Kyiv (UKR), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB), Lubawa (POL), Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP, holders), Olmissum (CRO), Prishtina (KOS), Riga Futsal Club (LVA), Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL), Sporting CP (POR)

How the main round works

The 23 clubs entering at this stage, including Palma and former champions Barça, Benfica, Kairat Almaty and Sporting CP, are joined by the nine that came through August's preliminary round.

The main round is split into two paths. Palma, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and further teams ranked 16th to 19th are involved in Path A, from which the leading three sides in each group progress. The remaining contenders are in Path B, where the group winners go through.

The main round leads to the elite round from 28 November to 3 December. The four elite round group winners will progress to the finals on 2/3 and 4/5 May, with the hosts to be confirmed.

All the scores

2023 final highlights: Palma 1-1 Sporting CP (aet, 5-3 pens)

Main round groups

*Group hosts

Path A

The top three teams in each of the four groups proceed to the elite round

Group 1

Through to elite round: Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR), Hit Kyiv (UKR), Olmissum (CRO)*

Also in group: Ayat (KAZ)

Sporting were held in their opener as debutants Hit equalised late in a 2-2 draw, but last season's runners-up overcame Ayat 6-1 to make sure of their elite round spot. As Olmissum beat Ayat 3-2 that result also confirmed the Croatian hosts' progress, and their 4-1 loss to Hit meant the Ukrainian team took the remaining spot with Saturday's games still to go. Sporting beat Olimissum 6-2 to top the group (meaning they equalled Inter FS's record of 68 UEFA futsal club competition wins and moved two clear of Inter's old record of 410 goals), with Hit second after drawing 2-2 against Ayat.

Group 2

Through to elite round: Barça (ESP), Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB)*

Also in group: Luxol St. Andrews Futsal (MLT)

Barça followed up their opening 6-0 win against Luxol St. Andrews 6-0 by producing a 2-1 comeback defeat of the team that pipped them to the finals last year, Anderlecht, making sure of progress. Loznica-Grad also made the elite round with a game to spare after a 3-1 win versus Luxol to follow their 2-1 loss to Anderlecht, who also defeated the Maltese contenders 5-1 on Saturday to get through. Barça overcame Loznica-Grad 2-0 for first place.

Group 3 (ends Sunday)

Through to elite round so far: Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP, holders)*, Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Also in group Haladás (HUN), Differdange 03 (LUX)

In Thursday's openers, Palma began their title defence by recovering from conceding early to Haladás and winning 3-1, while twice champions Kairat overcame Differdange 4-2. On Friday, Haladás equalised with one second left to draw 2-2 with Kairat, but the two-time champions are assured of progress after Palma beat Differedange 9-4 to also make sure of their elite round berth. Differdange must defeat Haladás on Sunday to pip them to the last remaining elite round spot.

Group 4

Through to elite round: Benfica (POR), Etoile Lavalloise (FRA), Dobovec (SVN)*,

Also in group: United Galati (ROU)

Benfica needed to produce a late two-goal comeback to hold newcomers Etoile Lavalloise in their opener but found top form on Thursday as they defeated United Galati 12-0, outdoing even their 8-1 win against the same opponents at this stage last season. Etoile Lavalloise then beat Dobovec 4-0 to join Benfica on four points and the French side booked an elite-round debut with a 10-4 victory against United Galati. Benfica topped the section on goal difference when they won 8-1 against Dobovec, who took third ahead of United Galati by the same method. Benfica now have 409 European goals, only three off new record-holders Sporting.

Path B

The four group winners proceed to the elite round

Group 5

Through to elite round: Lubawa (POL)

Also in group: Futsal Dinamo (CRO)*, Titograd (MNE), Örebro (SWE)

Going into the final day's action, Titograd and Lubawa were a point ahead of debutants Dinamo. Lubawa defeated already-eliminated Örebro 10-2 to leave Titograd needing a big win against Dinamo to pip the Polish side on goal difference. Instead Dinamo, whose hopes were over due to the earlier result, won 3-0 to delight the third straight big crowd backing the hosts in Zagreb and take second place behind Lubawa.

Group 6

Through to elite round: Riga Futsal Club (LVA)

Also in group: Futsal Gentofte (DEN), Radnik Bijeljina (BIH), Plzeň (CZE)*

Riga went through with a game to spare after defeating Gentofte 9-1 and Plzeň 7-1. Riga, who finished with a 9-4 win against Radnik, are in the elite round for the first time, including their previous guise of Petro-w. Ricardinho, who in the preliminary round became the competition's all-time leading scorer as he moved ahead of André Vanderlei's tally of 54, now stands on 59 (from 70 games, the second highest all-time total) after striking twice against Gentofte and once versus both Plzeň and Radnik, for who Mirko Marinković also scored to move on to a competition-leading 14 for the season. Riga have 58 goals from six games this season, the highest tally since FC Dynamo scored 66 in 2004/05.

Group 7

Through to elite round: Prishtina 01 (KOS)

Also in group: Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)*, Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN), AEL Limassol (CYP)

Kauno and Prishtina both won their openers then drew 0-0 when they met on Thursday (only the competition's eighth no-score draw in over 2,100 matches), the Lithuanian hosts ahead on goal difference. Kampuksen Dynamo, beaten 6-0 by Prishtina on the opening day, remain in contention after a 7-2 win that ended AEL's hopes of progress. However, Prishtina's 8-2 defeat of AEL proved enough as Kauno were held 1-1 by Kampuksen Dynamo.

Group 8

Through to elite round: Città di Eboli (ITA)*,

Also in group: Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Lučenec (SVK), Doukas (GRE)

Stalitsa and Città di Eboli faced off in Saturday's decider after both beat Doukas and Lučenec. The Italian hosts trailed on goal difference so needed a win, and came through 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Dario Marinović and Venâncio as Stalitsa were twice reduced to four men.

*Group hosts

Team facts

Palma won the title on debut last season, also facing Kairat in the main round. Barça, Benfica, Kairat and 2023 runners-up Sporting CP are past winners.

Anderlecht made the semi-finals for the first time last season, knocking out holders Barça in the elite round.

Kairat are the first club to enter 20 seasons of UEFA futsal competition.

Came through preliminary round: AEL Limassol, Doukas, Lubawa, Lučenec, Örebro, Prishtina 01, Radnik Bijeljina, Riga, Titograd.

Etoile Lavalloise, FC Hit Kyiv and Futsal Dinamo made their debuts while AEL Limassol, Lubawa, Prishtina 01 and Radnik Bijeljina did so in the preliminary round.

Riga Futsal Club previously entered as Petro-w. In the preliminary round, their summer signing Ricardinho scored six times to reach 55 in the competition, overtaking previous record-holder André Vanderlei.

Mirko Marinković of Radnik got 12 goals in two preliminary round games, having previously finished overall top scorer in 2021/22 with Diamant Linz, registering 11 in three matches.

Ricardinho's UEFA futsal club competition highlights

Calendar

Elite round draw: 2 November

Elite round: 28 November–3 December

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: 2 or 3 & 4 or 5 May

All dates subject to change