UEFA Futsal Champions League main round groups

Former UEFA Futsal Champions League winners Barça and Sporting CP, along with Ricardinho's Riga Futsal Club, debutants Hit Kyiv, Loznica-Grad 2018 and Olmissum, are the first six teams through from the main round.

Another past champion, Benfica, are well-placed to join them while holders Mallorca Palma Futsal and twice winners Kairat Almaty both got off to good starts to their mini-tournament, the last to begin, on Thursday.

The eventual 16 teams going into next Thursday's elite round draw will be decided by Sunday.

Through to elite round so far Barça (ESP), Hit Kyiv (UKR), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB), Olmissum (CRO), Riga Futsal Club (LVA), Sporting CP (POR)

How the main round works

The 23 clubs entering at this stage, including Palma and former champions Barça, Benfica, Kairat Almaty and Sporting CP, are joined by the nine that came through August's preliminary round.

The main round is split into two paths. Palma, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and further teams ranked 16th to 19th are involved in Path A, from which the leading three sides in each group progress. The remaining contenders are in Path B, where the group winners go through.

The main round leads to the elite round from 28 November to 3 December. The four elite round group winners will progress to the finals on 2/3 and 4/5 May, with the hosts to be confirmed.

All the scores

2023 final highlights: Palma 1-1 Sporting CP (aet, 5-3 pens)

Main round groups

*Group hosts

Path A

The top three teams in each of the four groups proceed to the elite round

Group 1 (ends Saturday)

Through to elite round: Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR), Hit Kyiv (UKR), Olmissum (CRO)*

Also in group: Ayat (KAZ)

Sporting were held in their opener as debutants Hit equalised late in a 2-2 draw, but last season's runners-up overcame Ayat 6-1 to make sure of their elite round spot. As Olmissum beat Ayat 3-2 that result also confirmed the Croatian hosts' progress, and their 4-1 loss to Hit meant the Ukrainian team took the remaining spot with Saturday's games still to go.

Group 2 (ends Saturday)

Through to elite round so far: Barça (ESP), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB)*

Also in group: Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL), Luxol St. Andrews Futsal (MLT)

Barça followed up their opening 6-0 win against Luxol St. Andrews 6-0 by producing a 2-1 comeback defeat of the team that pipped them to the finals last year, Anderlecht, making sure of progress. Loznica-Grad wil also progress after a 3-1 win versus Luxol to follow their 2-1 loss to Anderlecht, who will also go through if they avoid defeat by the Maltese side on Saturday.

Group 3 (ends Sunday)

Contenders: Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP, holders)*, Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Haladás (HUN), Differdange 03 (LUX)

In Thursday's openers, Palma began their title defence by recovering from conceding early to Haladás and winning 3-1, while twice champions Kairat overcame Differdange 4-2. Differdange meet Palma on Friday after Kairat face Haladás.

Group 4 (ends Saturday)

Contenders: Benfica (POR): Dobovec (SVN)*, United Galati (ROU), Etoile Lavalloise (FRA)

Benfica needed to produce a late two-goal comeback to hold newcomers Etoile Lavalloise in their opener but found top form on Thursday as they defeated United Galati 12-0, outdoing even their 8-1 win against the same opponents at this stage last season. Etoile Lavalloise then beat Dobovec 4-0 to join Benfica on four points.

Path B

The four group winners proceed to the elite round

Group 5 (ends Friday)

Contenders: Titograd (MNE), Lubawa (POL), Futsal Dinamo (CRO)*, Örebro (SWE)

Debutants Futsal Dinamo delighted a big crowd by beating Örebro 8-1 and then nearly recovering from going four down in around 90 seconds against Lubawa before only just losing 9-7. Lubawa had equalised with 34 seconds left for an opening 4-4 draw with Titograd, who got past the preliminary round at their seventh attempt, and are the first Montenegrin side in the main round since 2009/10. Titograd then overcame Örebro 7-2 and are top on goal difference ahead of Friday's deciders.

Group 6 (ends Saturday)

Through to elite round: Riga Futsal Club (LVA)

Also in group: Futsal Gentofte (DEN), Radnik Bijeljina (BIH), Plzeň (CZE)*

Riga are through with a game to spare after defeating Gentofte 9-1 and Plzeň 7-1 . Ricardinho, who in the preliminary round became the competition's all-time leading scorer as he moved ahead of André Vanderlei's tally of 54, now stands on 58 after striking twice against Gentofte and once versus Plzeň. Riga are in the elite round for the first time, including their previous guide of Petro-w.

Group 7 (ends Saturday)

ontenders: Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)*, Prishtina 01 (KOS), Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN), AEL Limassol (CYP)

Kauno and Prishtina both won their openers then drew 0-0 when they met on Thursday (only the competition's eighth no-score draw in over 2,100 matches), the Lithuanian hosts ahead on goal difference. Kampuksen Dynamo, beaten 6-0 by Prishtina on the opening day, remain in contention after a 7-2 win that ended AEL's hopes of progress.

Group 8 (ends Saturday)

Contenders: Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Città di Eboli (ITA)*, Lučenec (SVK), Doukas (GRE)

Stalitsa and Città di Eboli will face off in Saturday's decider with both on six points. Wins of 5-2 against Doukas and 3-1 versus Lučenec leave Stalitsa ahead on goal difference, the Italian hosts having beaten the Slovakian hopefuls 1-0 and Greek contenders 4-3.

*Group hosts

Team facts

Palma won the title on debut last season, also facing Kairat in the main round. Barça, Benfica, Kairat and 2023 runners-up Sporting CP are past winners.

Anderlecht made the semi-finals for the first time last season, knocking out holders Barça in the elite round.

Kairat are the first club to enter 20 seasons of UEFA futsal competition.

Came through preliminary round: AEL Limassol, Doukas, Lubawa, Lučenec, Örebro, Prishtina 01, Radnik Bijeljina, Riga, Titograd.

Etoile Lavalloise, FC Hit Kyiv and Futsal Dinamo are making their debuts while AEL Limassol, Lubawa, Prishtina 01 and Radnik Bijeljina did so in the preliminary round.

Riga Futsal Club previously entered as Petro-w. In the preliminary round, their summer signing Ricardinho scored six times to reach 55 in the competition, overtaking previous record-holder André Vanderlei.

Mirko Marinković of Radnik got 12 goals in two preliminary round games, having previously finished overall top scorer in 2021/22 with Diamant Linz, registering 11 in three matches.

Ricardinho's UEFA futsal club competition highlights

Calendar

Elite round draw: 2 November

Elite round: 28 November–3 December

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: 2 or 3 & 4 or 5 May

All dates subject to change