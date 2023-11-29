UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round guide

The UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round running until Sunday will decide the four teams progressing to the knockout finals on 2/3 and 4/5 May.

The four group winners will qualify for the final tournaments, with the hosts and draw date to be confirmed.

Matches

Elite round groups

Group A (29 November–2 December): Barça (ESP), Etoile Lavalloise (FRA), Città di Eboli (ITA), Riga Futsal Club (LVA)*

Last season Eboli beat Riga (then called Petro-w) 10-3 in the main round.

2021 quarter-final highlights: Kairat Almaty 6-2 Benfica (aet)

Group B (29 November–2 December): Benfica (POR), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Dobovec (SVN), Prishtina 01 (KOS)*

Benfica and Kairat have played six times before in this competition, most recently a 2-1 elite round win for the Portuguese club in Almaty last season that clinched their finals spot. Benfica also beat the two-time champions in the 2018/19 elite round 5-3, while Kairat won 6-2 after extra time in the 2020/21 quarter-finals and on penalties in the 2010/11 third-place play-off. That game ended 3-3, as too did a meeting in the 2005/06 second qualifying round (the forerunner to the elite round). Benfica beat Dobovec 8-1 in the main round this season and 6-1 in 2015/16.

2023 semi-final highlights: Sporting CP 7-1 Anderlecht

Group C (30 November–3 December): Sporting CP (POR)*, Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB), Haladás (HUN)

Sporting beat Anderlecht 7-1 in the semi-finals last May in Palma de Mallorca, as well as overcoming the then Halle-Gooik 3-2 in the 2017/18 elite round and 5-1 in the 2016/17 main round. Last season Loznica-Grad lost 4-2 to Sporting in the elite round and 2-1 to Anderlecht in the main round.

Group D (29 November–2 December): Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP, holders)*, Hit Kyiv (UKR), Olmissum (CRO), Lubawa (POL)

Hit Kyiv defeated Olmissum 4-1 in the main round this season.

*Group hosts

