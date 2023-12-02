UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round latest: Barça, Benfica, Palma into finals
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Barça, Benfica and holders Palma are into the finals with Sporting CP and Sporting Anderlecht meeting on Sunday to decide the last elite round winner.
The UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round, which ends Sunday, decides the four teams progressing to the knockout finals on 2/3 and 4/5 May.
The four group winners will qualify for the final tournament, with the hosts and draw date to be confirmed. So far holders Mallorca Palma futsal and former champions Barça and Benfica have sealed progress in a dramatic sequence of games across the groups with two-time winners Sporting CP facing 2022/23 semi-finalists Sporting Anderlecht Futsal to decide the last spot on Sunday.
Group A (complete)
Barça edged out hosts Riga Futsal Club 3-2 on Saturday to return to the finals, having missed out for the first time in ten attempts last season. Riga, two points ahead at kick-off, had hope when an own goal cancelled out Adolfo's opener but after half-time Catela and Mamadou Touré put Barça in control and they held out despite Thalles pulling one back with his 15th for the season, moving to outright top scorer with a tally only bettered three times in the competition's history. Riga end the campaign with 70 goals, the second highest total for a season after Action 21 Charleroi's 76 in 2003/04.
Riga previously recorded two dramatic 5-4 wins, beating Etoile Lavalloise despite falling behind in the last minute, Thalles clinching it with six seconds left. They then also produced a comeback against Città di Eboli, Ricardinho striking 31 seconds from time to become the first player to reach 60 UEFA futsal club competition goals.
Barça were held 2-2 by Eboli on Wednesday when Fabricio Calderolli levelled with 11 seconds left, but on Thursday they overcame Etoile Lavalloise 7-0, both Pito and Adolfo getting hat-tricks. Etoile Lavalloise defeated Eboli 4-0 for third place.
Group B (complete)
Benfica are through to the finals for the fourth year in a row, qualifying with a game to spare. On Wednesday the 2010 winners beat Dobovec 4-3, Jacaré striking with eight seconds left against a side the Eagles defeated 8-1 in the main round. Earlier twice champions Kairat Almaty defeated hosts Prishtina 01 11-2 with eight different players on target.
That made Thursday's encounter between the two past champions crucial and Benfica, who beat Kairat 2-1 in Almaty last season to qualify for the finals on their way to bronze, prevailed 3-2 as they made the most of a fast start. They then needed Dobovec to avoid defeat against Prishtina 01, who equalised late in a 3-3 draw that ensured another finals spot for Benfica.
They concluded with a 10-1 win against Prishtina 01 while Kairat concluded their record 20th campaign, in the course of which they became the first club past 100 UEFA futsal club matches, by winning 7-0 against Dobovec.
Group C (ends Sunday)
Sporting CP and Sporting Anderlecht Futsal will face off in Lisbon on Sunday to decide who returns to the finals, where the Portuguese side defeated the Belgian champions in the 2023 semis on their way to taking silver. The hosts lead on goal difference after beating Loznica-Grad 2018 9-1 and Haladás 7-2. Anderlecht will need to defeat the two-time champions in the decider following their 5-2 victory against Haladás and 8-1 win against Loznica-Grad.
Group D (complete)
Having won the title on debut last season, Palma de Mallorca are into the finals again, after drawing 2-2 on Saturday against FC Hit Kyiv to earn their place in a decider where the Ukrainian side needed a two-goal win to pip the hosts and themselves make the last four at their first attempt.
On Wednesday, Palma came from 2-0 down to beat Olmissum 5-3 and then the following night won 3-1 against Lubawa, like Hit making their debut this season.
That ended the hopes of the Polish side, who overcame Hit 6-5 in their opener having trailed 4-1 with less than four minutes left, Paweł Kaniewski winning it with 48 seconds to go. Hit did remain in contention after Matchday 2 by defeating a side they had already beaten in the main round, Olmissum, this time winning 4-3 through Volodymyr Ponochovnyi with just two seconds to go.
However, Hit missed out on Saturday despite taking the lead and then Ponochovnyi equalising with just over two minutes left. Lubawa earlier beat Olmissum 7-2 to finish second.
Team facts
- Palma won the title on debut last season. Barça, Benfica, Kairat and 2023 runners-up Sporting CP are past winners.
- Anderlecht made the semi-finals for the first time last season, losing to Sporting CP. The former Halle-Gooik are the only remaining contenders other than the five past winners to have reached the final four.
- Kairat are the first club to enter 20 seasons of UEFA futsal competition. Their last main round game made them the first to play 100 matches in UEFA futsal club competition.
- Sporting CP's 6-2 victory against Olmissum in their last main round game meant that they equalled Inter FS's record of 68 UEFA futsal club competition wins and moved two clear of Inter's old record of 410 goals; Benfica moved to 409 goals after the main round. Nuno Dias of Sporting also became the first coach to record 50 competition wins with a single club (Jesús Velasco has 60 wins but with multiple teams).
- Teams that came through the preliminary round: Lubawa, Prishtina 01 and Riga. This is the first time under the current format (since 2017/18) that three teams have reached the elite round from the preliminary round. Lubawa only qualified from that round as best runners-up, finishing behind Prishtina 01 in their group on goals scored.
- Etoile Lavalloise, Hit Kyiv, Lubawa and Prishtina 01 are in their debut European seasons.
- Riga Futsal Club previously entered as Petro-w, and have made the elite round for the first time. In the preliminary round, their summer signing Ricardinho scored six times to reach 55 in the competition, overtaking previous record-holder André Vanderlei. He ended the reound of 59 after making it ten for the season, one off his personal best from 13 campaigns, set for Benfica in 2007/08.
- Riga scored 58 goals in their first six games this season, the highest tally since FC Dynamo scored 66 in finishing as runners-up in 2004/05 (the season before, Action 21 Charleroi scored a record 76).
- Croatia, Kosovo, Latvia, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine had never had a team in the post-2007 final four under the current format, although Dobovec did play in the one-off eight-team finals of 2020/21, Shakhtar Donetsk made the two-legged semi-finals of 2005/06, and both Croatia's MNK Split (reaching the semi-finals) and Poland's Clearex Chorzów (going out in the group stage) were in the inaugural eight-team finals of 2001/02.