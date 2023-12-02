UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round latest: Barça, Benfica, Palma into finals

The UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round, which ends Sunday, decides the four teams progressing to the knockout finals on 2/3 and 4/5 May.

The four group winners will qualify for the final tournament, with the hosts and draw date to be confirmed. So far holders Mallorca Palma futsal and former champions Barça and Benfica have sealed progress in a dramatic sequence of games across the groups with two-time winners Sporting CP facing 2022/23 semi-finalists Sporting Anderlecht Futsal to decide the last spot on Sunday.

Matches

Group A (complete)

Barça edged out hosts Riga Futsal Club 3-2 on Saturday to return to the finals, having missed out for the first time in ten attempts last season. Riga, two points ahead at kick-off, had hope when an own goal cancelled out Adolfo's opener but after half-time Catela and Mamadou Touré put Barça in control and they held out despite Thalles pulling one back with his 15th for the season, moving to outright top scorer with a tally only bettered three times in the competition's history. Riga end the campaign with 70 goals, the second highest total for a sesson after Action 21 Charleroi's in 2003/04.

Riga previously produced two dramatic 5-4 wins, beating Etoile Lavalloise despite falling behind in the last minute, Thalles clinching it with six seconds left. They then also produced a comeback against Città di Eboli, Ricardinho striking 31 seconds from time to become the first player to reach 60 UEFA futsal club competition goals.

Barça were held 2-2 by Eboli on Wednesday when Fabricio Calderolli levelled with 11 seconds left, but on Thursday they overcame Etoile Lavalloise 7-0, both Pito and Adolfo getting hat-tricks. Etoile Lavalloise defeated Eboli 4-0 for third place.

Group B (ends Saturday)

Benfica are through to the finals for the fourth year in a row, with a game to spare. On Wednesday the 2010 winners beat Dobovec 4-3, Jacaré striking with eight seconds left against a side the Eagles defeated 8-1 in the main round. Earlier twice champions Kairat Almaty defeated hosts Prishtina 01 11-2 with eight different players on target.

That made Thursday's encounter between the two past champions crucial and Benfica, who beat Kairat 2-1 in Almaty last season to qualify for the finals on their way to bronze, prevailed 3-2 as they made the most of a fast start. They then needed Dobovec to avoid defeat against Prishtina, who equalised late in a 3-3 draw that ensured another finals spot for Benfica.

Group C (ends Sunday)

Sporting CP and Sporting Anderlecht Futsal will face off in Lisbon on Sunday to decide who returns to the finals, where the Portuguese side defeated the Belgian champions in the 2023 semis on their way to taking silver. The hosts lead on goal difference after beating Loznica-Grad 2018 9-1 and Haladás 7-2. Anderlecht will need to defeat the two-time champions in the decider following their 5-2 victory against Haladás and 8-1 win against Loznica-Grad.

2023 semi-final highlights: Sporting CP 7-1 Anderlecht

Group D (complete)

Having won the title on debut last season, Palma de Mallorca are into the finals again, and drawing 2-2 on Saturday against FC Hit Kyiv to earn their place decider where the Ukrainian side needed a two-goal win to pip the hosts and themselves make the last four at their first attempt. On Wednesday, Palma came from 2-0 down to beat Olmissum 5-3 and then the following night defeated Lubawa, lke Hit on debut this season, 3-1.

That ended the hopes of the Polish side, who overcame Hit 6-5 in their opener having trailed 4-1 with less than four minutes left, Paweł Kaniewski winning it with 48 seconds to go. Hit did remain in contention after Matchday 2 by defeating a side they already beat in the main round, Olmissum, this time winning 4-3 through Volodymyr Ponochovnyi with just two seconds to go.

However, Hit missed out on Saturday despite taking the lead and then Ponochovnyi equalising with just over two minutes left. Lubawa earlier beat Olmissum 7-2 to finish second.

Team facts