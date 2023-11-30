UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round latest
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Benfica are the first team into the finals in what has been a dramatic elite round so far.
The UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round, which runs until Sunday, will decide the four teams progressing to the knockout finals on 2/3 and 4/5 May.
The four group winners will qualify for the final tournaments, with the hosts and draw date to be confirmed. So far Benfica have sealed progress in a dramatic sequence of games across the groups.
Group A (ends Saturday)
Hosts Riga Futsal Club will face four-time winners Barça for first place on Saturday. Riga have had two dramatic 5-4 wins, beating Etoile Lavalloise despite falling behind in the last minute, Thalles clinching it with six seconds left. They then also produced a comeback against Città di Eboli, Ricardinho striking 31 seconds from time to become the first player to reach 60 UEFA futsal club competition goals.
Barça were held 2-2 by Eboli on Wednesday when Fabricio Calderolli levelled with 11 seconds left, but on Thursday they overcame Etoile Lavalloise 7-0, both Pito and Adolfo getting hat-tricks. They must still beat Riga to qualify having missed out on the finals last year behind Anderlecht by a single goal.
Group B (ends Saturday)
Benfica are through to the finals for the fourth year in a row, with a game to spare. On Wednesday the 2010 winners beat Dobovec 4-3, Jacaré striking with eight seconds left against a side the Eagles defeated 8-1 in the main round. Earlier twice champions Kairat Almaty defeated hosts Prishtina 01 11-2 with eight different players on target.
That made Thursday's encounter between the two past champions crucial and Benfica, who beat Kairat 2-1 in Almaty last season to qualify for the finals on their way to bronze, prevailed 3-2 as they made the most of a fast start. They then needed Dobovec to avoid defeat against Prishtina, who equalised late in a 3-3 draw that ensured another finals spot for Benfica.
Group C (continues on Friday and Sunday)
The action began on Thursday with Sporting Anderlecht Futsal, who reached the final four last season, recovering from two down to beat Haladás 5-2. Hosts Sporting CP defeated Loznica-Grad 2018 for the second elite round running, winning 9-1. Whatever happens on Friday, Sunday's rematch of the 2023 semi-final between two-time champions Sporting and Anderlecht looks crucial.
Group D (ends Saturday)
Holders Palma de Mallorca are three points clear after two wins but the hosts still need to avoid defeat by FC Hit Kyiv on Saturday to reach the finals just as on debut last season. On Wednesday they came from 2-0 down to beat Olmissum 5-3 and then the following night defeated Lubawa 3-1.
That ended the hopes of the Polish side, who overcame Hit Kyiv 6-5 in their opener having trailed 4-1 with less than four minutes left, Paweł Kaniewski winning it with 48 seconds to go. The Ukrainian champions are still in contention, though, defeating a side they already beat in the main round, Olmissum, this time winning 4-3 through Volodymyr Ponochovnyi with just two seconds to go.
Team facts
- Palma won the title on debut last season. Barça, Benfica, Kairat and 2023 runners-up Sporting CP are past winners.
- Anderlecht made the semi-finals for the first time last season, losing to Sporting CP. The former Halle-Gooik are the only remaining contenders other than the five past winners to have reached the final four.
- Kairat are the first club to enter 20 seasons of UEFA futsal competition. Their last main round game made them the first to play 100 matches in UEFA futsal club competition.
- Sporting CP's 6-2 victory against Olmissum in their last main round game meant that they equalled Inter FS's record of 68 UEFA futsal club competition wins and moved two clear of Inter's old record of 410 goals; Benfica moved to 409 goals after the main round. Nuno Dias of Sporting also became the first coach to record 50 competition wins with a single club (Jesús Velasco has 60 wins but with multiple teams).
- Teams that came through the preliminary round: Lubawa, Prishtina 01 and Riga. This is the first time under the current format (since 2017/18) that three teams have reached the elite round from the preliminary round. Lubawa only qualified from that round as best runners-up, finishing behind Prishtina 01 in their group on goals scored.
- Etoile Lavalloise, Hit Kyiv, Lubawa and Prishtina 01 are in their debut European seasons.
- Riga Futsal Club previously entered as Petro-w, and have made the elite round for the first time. In the preliminary round, their summer signing Ricardinho scored six times to reach 55 in the competition, overtaking previous record-holder André Vanderlei. He ended the reound of 59 after making it ten for the season, one off his personal best from 13 campaigns, set for Benfica in 2007/08.
- Riga scored 58 goals in their first six games this season, the highest tally since FC Dynamo scored 66 in finishing as runners-up in 2004/05 (the season before, Action 21 Charleroi scored a record 76).
- Croatia, Kosovo, Latvia, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine have never had a team in the post-2007 final four under the current format, although Dobovec did play in the one-off eight-team finals of 2020/21, Shakhtar Donetsk made the two-legged semi-finals of 2005/06, and both Croatia's MNK Split (reaching the semi-finals) and Poland's Clearex Chorzów (going out in the group stage) were in the inaugural eight-team finals of 2001/02.