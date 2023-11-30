UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round latest

The UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round, which runs until Sunday, will decide the four teams progressing to the knockout finals on 2/3 and 4/5 May.

The four group winners will qualify for the final tournaments, with the hosts and draw date to be confirmed. So far Benfica have sealed progress in a dramatic sequence of games across the groups.

Matches

Group A (ends Saturday)

Hosts Riga Futsal Club will face four-time winners Barça for first place on Saturday. Riga have had two dramatic 5-4 wins, beating Etoile Lavalloise despite falling behind in the last minute, Thalles clinching it with six seconds left. They then also produced a comeback against Città di Eboli, Ricardinho striking 31 seconds from time to become the first player to reach 60 UEFA futsal club competition goals.

Barça were held 2-2 by Eboli on Wednesday when Fabricio Calderolli levelled with 11 seconds left, but on Thursday they overcame Etoile Lavalloise 7-0, both Pito and Adolfo getting hat-tricks. They must still beat Riga to qualify having missed out on the finals last year behind Anderlecht by a single goal.

Group B (ends Saturday)

Benfica are through to the finals for the fourth year in a row, with a game to spare. On Wednesday the 2010 winners beat Dobovec 4-3, Jacaré striking with eight seconds left against a side the Eagles defeated 8-1 in the main round. Earlier twice champions Kairat Almaty defeated hosts Prishtina 01 11-2 with eight different players on target.

That made Thursday's encounter between the two past champions crucial and Benfica, who beat Kairat 2-1 in Almaty last season to qualify for the finals on their way to bronze, prevailed 3-2 as they made the most of a fast start. They then needed Dobovec to avoid defeat against Prishtina, who equalised late in a 3-3 draw that ensured another finals spot for Benfica.

Group C (continues on Friday and Sunday)

The action began on Thursday with Sporting Anderlecht Futsal, who reached the final four last season, recovering from two down to beat Haladás 5-2. Hosts Sporting CP defeated Loznica-Grad 2018 for the second elite round running, winning 9-1. Whatever happens on Friday, Sunday's rematch of the 2023 semi-final between two-time champions Sporting and Anderlecht looks crucial.

2023 semi-final highlights: Sporting CP 7-1 Anderlecht

Group D (ends Saturday)

Holders Palma de Mallorca are three points clear after two wins but the hosts still need to avoid defeat by FC Hit Kyiv on Saturday to reach the finals just as on debut last season. On Wednesday they came from 2-0 down to beat Olmissum 5-3 and then the following night defeated Lubawa 3-1.

That ended the hopes of the Polish side, who overcame Hit Kyiv 6-5 in their opener having trailed 4-1 with less than four minutes left, Paweł Kaniewski winning it with 48 seconds to go. The Ukrainian champions are still in contention, though, defeating a side they already beat in the main round, Olmissum, this time winning 4-3 through Volodymyr Ponochovnyi with just two seconds to go.

