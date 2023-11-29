UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round latest
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Article summary
There were last-minute winners or equalisers in four of Wednesday's six thrilling openers.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round running until Sunday will decide the four teams progressing to the knockout finals on 2/3 and 4/5 May.
The four group winners will qualify for the final tournaments, with the hosts and draw date to be confirmed. The action began in three of the four groups on Wednesday with drama in pretty much every game.
Group A (continues Thursday and Saturday)
- Hosts Riga lead the way after a thrilling opening day. First Città di Eboli equalised through Fabricio Calderolli with 11 seconds left to hold four-time winners Barça 2-2. Then Riga came back from 2-0 and 3-2 down against Etoile Lavalloise, ony to go 4-3 behind inside the final minute. However, Serginho equalised then Thalles won it 5-4 with six seconds to go. Riga potentially could go through on Thursday when they meet Eboli, who beat the then Petro-w 10-3 in the main round last season.
Group B (continues Thursday and Saturday)
- Twice champions Kairat Almaty defeated hosts Prishtina 01 11-2 to open with eight different players on target. The 2010 winners Benfica beat Dobovec 4-3, Jacaré clinching victory with eight seconds left against a side the Eagles defeated 8-1 in the main round. Kairat meet Benfica on Thursday, having played six times before in this competition, most recently a 2-1 elite round win in Almaty for Eagles last season that clinched the eventual bronze medallists their finals spot.
Group C (runs on Thursday, Friday and Sunday)
- Sporting CP beat Sporting Anderlecht Futsla 7-1 in the semi-finals last May in Palma de Mallorca, as well as overcoming the then Halle-Gooik 3-2 in the 2017/18 elite round and 5-1 in the 2016/17 main round. Last season Loznica-Grad 2018 lost 4-2 to Sporting in the elite round and 2-1 to Anderlecht in the main round. Haladás make up the group.
Group D (continues Thursday and Saturday)
- Two more dramatic games began this group in Palma de Mallorca. Lubawa won 6-5 against FC Hit Kyiv, having trailed 4-1 with less then four minutes left, the Polish side then scoring four times in 78 seconds, the Ukrainian champions equalising only for Paweł Kaniewski to win it with 48 seconds to go. Holders Mallorca Palma Futsal won 5-3 against Olmissum, who led 2-0 in the first half. On Thursday the two winners are matched after Hit take on Olmissum, who they defeated 4-1 in the main round this season.
Team facts
- Palma won the title on debut last season. Barça, Benfica, Kairat and 2023 runners-up Sporting CP are past winners.
- Anderlecht made the semi-finals for the first time last season, losing to Sporting CP. The former Halle-Gooik are the only remaining contenders other than the five past winners to have reached the final four.
- Kairat are the first club to enter 20 seasons of UEFA futsal competition. Their last main round game made them the first to play 100 matches in UEFA futsal club competition.
- Sporting CP's 6-2 victory against Olmissum in their last main round game meant that they equalled Inter FS's record of 68 UEFA futsal club competition wins and moved two clear of Inter's old record of 410 goals (Benfica themselves moved to 409 goals after the main round). Nuno Dias of Sporting also became the first coach to record 50 competition wins with a single club (Jesús Velasco has 60 wins but with multiple teams).
- Teams that came through the preliminary round: Lubawa, Prishtina 01 and Riga. This is the first time under the current format (since 2017/18) that three teams have reached the elite round from the preliminary round. Lubawa only qualified from that round as best runners-up, finishing behind Prishtina 01 in their group on goals scored.
- Etoile Lavalloise, Hit Kyiv, Lubawa and Prishtina 01 are in their debut European seasons.
- Riga Futsal Club previously entered as Petro-w, and have made the elite round for the first time. In the preliminary round, their summer signing Ricardinho scored six times to reach 55 in the competition, overtaking previous record-holder André Vanderlei. He now has 59 after making it ten for the season, one off his personal best from 13 campaigns, set for Benfica in 2007/08.
- Riga have 58 goals from six games this season, the highest tally since FC Dynamo scored 66 in finishing as runners-up in 2004/05 (the season before, Action 21 Charleroi scored a record 76).
- Croatia, Kosovo, Latvia, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine have never had a team in the post-2007 final four under the current format (although Dobovec did play in the one-off eight-team finals of 2020/21, Shakhtar Donetsk made the two-legged semi-finals of 2005/06, and both Croatia's MNK Split (reaching the semi-finals) and Poland's Clearex Chorzów (going out in the group stage) were in the inaugural eight-team finals of 2001/02).