UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round latest

The UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round running until Sunday will decide the four teams progressing to the knockout finals on 2/3 and 4/5 May.

The four group winners will qualify for the final tournaments, with the hosts and draw date to be confirmed. The action began in three of the four groups on Wednesday with drama in pretty much every game.

Matches

Group A (continues Thursday and Saturday)

Hosts Riga lead the way after a thrilling opening day. First Città di Eboli equalised through Fabricio Calderolli with 11 seconds left to hold four-time winners Barça 2-2. Then Riga came back from 2-0 and 3-2 down against Etoile Lavalloise, ony to go 4-3 behind inside the final minute. However, Serginho equalised then Thalles won it 5-4 with six seconds to go. Riga potentially could go through on Thursday when they meet Eboli, who beat the then Petro-w 10-3 in the main round last season.

Group B (continues Thursday and Saturday)

Twice champions Kairat Almaty defeated hosts Prishtina 01 11-2 to open with eight different players on target. The 2010 winners Benfica beat Dobovec 4-3, Jacaré clinching victory with eight seconds left against a side the Eagles defeated 8-1 in the main round. Kairat meet Benfica on Thursday, having played six times before in this competition, most recently a 2-1 elite round win in Almaty for Eagles last season that clinched the eventual bronze medallists their finals spot.

Group C (runs on Thursday, Friday and Sunday)

Sporting CP beat Sporting Anderlecht Futsla 7-1 in the semi-finals last May in Palma de Mallorca, as well as overcoming the then Halle-Gooik 3-2 in the 2017/18 elite round and 5-1 in the 2016/17 main round. Last season Loznica-Grad 2018 lost 4-2 to Sporting in the elite round and 2-1 to Anderlecht in the main round. Haladás make up the group.

Group D (continues Thursday and Saturday)

Two more dramatic games began this group in Palma de Mallorca. Lubawa won 6-5 against FC Hit Kyiv, having trailed 4-1 with less then four minutes left, the Polish side then scoring four times in 78 seconds, the Ukrainian champions equalising only for Paweł Kaniewski to win it with 48 seconds to go. Holders Mallorca Palma Futsal won 5-3 against Olmissum, who led 2-0 in the first half. On Thursday the two winners are matched after Hit take on Olmissum, who they defeated 4-1 in the main round this season.

