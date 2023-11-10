UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round starts 29 November
Friday, November 10, 2023
The four groups running until 3 December will decide May's knockout finalists.
The UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round running from 29 November to 3 December will decide the four teams progressing to the knockout finals on 2/3 and 4/5 May.
The four group winners will qualify for the final tournaments, with the hosts and draw date to be confirmed.
Elite round groups
Group A (29 November–2 December): Barça (ESP), Etoile Lavalloise (FRA), Città di Eboli (ITA), Riga Futsal Club (LVA)*
- Last season Eboli beat Riga (then called Petro-w) 10-3 in the main round.
Group B (29 November–2 December): Benfica (POR), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Dobovec (SVN), Prishtina 01 (KOS)*
- Benfica and Kairat have played six times before in this competition, most recently a 2-1 elite round win for the Portuguese club in Almaty last season that clinched their finals spot. Benfica also beat the two-time champions in the 2018/19 elite round 5-3, while Kairat won 6-2 after extra time in the 2020/21 quarter-finals and on penalties in the 2010/11 third-place play-off. That game ended 3-3, as too did a meeting in the 2005/06 second qualifying round (the forerunner to the elite round). Benfica beat Dobovec 8-1 in the main round this season and 6-1 in 2015/16.
Group C (30 November–3 December): Sporting CP (POR)*, Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB), Haladás (HUN)
- Sporting beat Anderlecht 7-1 in the semi-finals last May in Palma de Mallorca, as well as overcoming the then Halle-Gooik 3-2 in the 2017/18 elite round and 5-1 in the 2016/17 main round. Last season Loznica-Grad lost 4-2 to Sporting in the elite round and 2-1 to Anderlecht in the main round.
Group D (29 November–2 December): Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP, holders)*, Hit Kyiv (UKR), Olmissum (CRO), Lubawa (POL)
- Hit Kyiv defeated Olmissum 4-1 in the main round this season.
*Group hosts
Team facts
- Palma won the title on debut last season. Barça, Benfica, Kairat and 2023 runners-up Sporting CP are past winners.
- Anderlecht made the semi-finals for the first time last season, losing to Sporting CP. The former Halle-Gooik are the only remaining contenders other than the five past winners to have reached the final four.
- Kairat are the first club to enter 20 seasons of UEFA futsal competition. Their last main round game made them the first to play 100 matches in UEFA futsal club competition.
- Sporting CP's 6-2 victory against Olmissum in their last main round game meant that they equalled Inter FS's record of 68 UEFA futsal club competition wins and moved two clear of Inter's old record of 410 goals (Benfica now have 409 goals). Nuno Dias of Sporting also became the first coach to record 50 competition wins with a single club (Jesús Velasco has 60 wins but with multiple teams).
- Teams that came through the preliminary round: Lubawa, Prishtina 01 and Riga. This is the first time under the current format (since 2017/18) that three teams have reached the elite round from the preliminary round. Lubawa only qualified from that round as best runners-up, finishing behind Prishtina 01 in their group on goals scored.
- Etoile Lavalloise, Hit Kyiv, Lubawa and Prishtina 01 are in their debut European seasons.
- Riga Futsal Club previously entered as Petro-w, and have made the elite round for the first time. In the preliminary round, their summer signing Ricardinho scored six times to reach 55 in the competition, overtaking previous record-holder André Vanderlei. He now has 59 after making it ten for the season, one off his personal best from 13 campaigns, set for Benfica in 2007/08.
- Riga have 58 goals from six games this season, the highest tally since FC Dynamo scored 66 in finishing as runners-up in 2004/05 (the season before, Action 21 Charleroi scored a record 76).
- Croatia, Kosovo, Latvia, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine have never had a team in the post-2007 final four under the current format (although Dobovec did play in the one-off eight-team finals of 2020/21, Shakhtar Donetsk made the two-legged semi-finals of 2005/06, and both Croatia's MNK Split (reaching the semi-finals) and Poland's Clearex Chorzów (going out in the group stage) were in the inaugural eight-team finals of 2001/02).