Futsal Champions League semi-final preview: Benfica vs Palma, Barça vs Sporting

The UEFA Futsal Champions League finals come to Armenia on Friday as the last-four ties are played at Demirchyan Arena SCC in Yerevan,

We preview the action as four past champions aim to take the title again. The third-place play-off and final are both on Sunday.

Finals schedule Friday 3 May Semi-finals:

Benfica vs Mallorca Palma Futsal (16:00)

Barça vs Sporting CP (19:00) Sunday 5 May Third-place play-off:

﻿Barça / Sporting CP vs Benfica / Palma (15:00)

Final:

﻿Barça / Sporting CP vs Benfica / Palma (18:00) All kick-off times CET; local time is two hours ahead

A year on from Palma, then finals hosts, beating Benfica 4-3 in a tense last-four encounter on their way to winning the title on debut, the pair are matched again in the semi-finals. That loss was Benfica's fourth in a row at this stage, a run that started the year after they won their sole title in 2010; Palma are yet to taste defeat in any of their 14 European games.

Hossein Tayebi scored twice in Palma's last-four win last year (injury), one of three former Benfica players in their squad along with Chaguinha and the hugely-experienced Rômulo (who moved last summer after playing for the Eagles in the 2022/23 finals). Benfica have Diego Nunes, a huge part of Palma earning their European debut before switching in 2022.

2023 semi-final highlights: Palma 4-3 Benfica

[form, injuries]

Key stat: Palma hope to become only the second club to win the title in their first two campaigns after Playas de Castellón, winners in the inaugural seasons of 2001/02 and 2002/03 (Inter FS are the sole other side to have successfully defended the trophy, in 2017/18).

Mário Silva, Benfica coach: "[Palma] are a very dynamic team, with players of above-average individual quality and very high levels of confidence because they're going to defend the title and come prepared. But we will have the comfort and confidence to achieve the result we want, first to reach the final and then to win the competition."

Antonio Vadillo, Palma coach: "The tie is evenly matched, well balanced and above all, exciting. Exciting because it's worth noting that reaching the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals is not easy. Doing it two years in a row is very difficult."

In-depth: Meet the semi-finalists

Barça were the only one of the four Yerevan finalists not to take part in Palma de Mallorca last year, missing out for the first time in ten attempts on goal difference behind Sporting Anderlecht Futsal. However, they are back this time and again will aim to equal Inter's record of five titles.

Sporting, though, can boast just as much pedigree at this level, and seek to reach an unprecedented fourth final in a row, and seventh in eight years. This is these clubs' fourth finals meeting: Barça beat Sporting in the semis in 2011/12 and 2014/15, the Lisbon side defeated the Blaugrana 4-3 in the 2021 final for their second title, but 12 months later fortunes were reversed as they lost 4-0 to their Spanish rivals (coached, like now, by Jesús Velasco) in the decider.

2022 final highlights: Barça 4-0 Sporting CP

On top of that, their two coaches, the most experienced in this competition, had even faced off in two finals before 2022, the deciders of 2017 and 2018, when Velasco's Inter defeated Nuno Dias's Sporting 7-0 and 5-2 respectively. Dias now hopes to equal Velasco in winning three titles as coach. He would be the first to do so with a single club as Velasco won twice with Inter and once with Barça (the three wins against Sporting.

Erick Mendonça joined Barça last summer from Sporting (where he was part of their 2018/19 and 2020/21 triumphs). It has been a difficult season injury-wise for Barça [situation, Ferrao?]. [Sporting news]

Key stat: Both these teams are in the post-2007 finals for a joint-record tenth time (though Sporting also played in the one-off eight-team showpiece in the inaugural 2001/02 season.

Jesús Velasco, Barça coach: "We knew that any opponents would be challenging. Sporting are definitely the most competitive team, playing with a lot of intensity, fighting for every ball. They never give up on anything."

Nuno Dias, Sporting coach: "Barça are a team full of talent, they need no introduction. They have great collective quality and many players who can decide a match individually, take over the game, and are very strong in one-on-one situations. Despite the injuries and adversities they have suffered, they remain clear in the Spanish league and that speaks volumes of their power."

2021 final highights: Barça 3-4 Sporting CP

