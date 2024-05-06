2024/25 UEFA Futsal Champions League dates, format

The 2024/25 UEFA Futsal Champions League consists of preliminary, main and elite rounds played as one-venue mini-tournaments, and a four-team knockout finals at a venue to be announced.

The four best-ranked eligible associations in the UEFA futsal national team coefficient rankings at the end of April 2023* enter two representatives (Portugal, Spain (including holders Mallorca Palma Futsal), Kazakhstan and Croatia), with one club apiece from the other nations.

*Russia excluded

Holders Palma and the teams ranked 1 to 11 and 16 to 19 in the UEFA Futsal Champions League coefficient rankings enter the competition directly in Path A of the main round. All other teams enter the competition in the preliminary round or directly in Path B of the main round.

Calendar

Preliminary & main round draw: 4 July

Preliminary round: 20–25 August

Main round: 22–27 October

Elite round draw: 31 October

Elite round: 26 November–1 December

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: 1 or 2 & 3 or 4 May

All dates subject to change

Format

Preliminary round (20–25 August)

• The lowest-ranked teams enter in this round. The exact number depends on the level of entries.

• Teams are drawn into groups of four (with seeding based on coefficient and teams selected in advance as hosts, drawn separately).

• The group winners and (depending on the number of entries) one or more best runners-up progress to the main round.

Main round (22–27 October)

Path A

• The holdersPalma, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and the teams ranked 16th to 19th will be involved in this path.

• As in the previous draw, teams are allocated one of four seeding positions and four clubs are designated as hosts, drawn separately while maintaining their seeding positions. There is no country protection.

• The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the elite round.

Path B

• The teams ranked 12th to 15th and some teams ranked 20th below (depending on the number of entries) begin in this path and will be joined by the preliminary round qualifiers. In all, 16 teams will be involved in this path.

• The winners of each of the four groups (also played as single-venue mini-tournaments) progress to the elite round.

Elite round (26 November–1 December)

• The 16 clubs will compete in four groups of four, drawn on 31 October with seedings confirmed ahead of the draw.

• The four group winners will progress to the final tournament.

Final tournament

• The final tournament is a one-venue four-team knockout event played in the first weekend of May. The venue and exact dates, including for the draw, are to be confirmed.