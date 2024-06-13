2024 Futsal Champions League Team of the Tournament
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Article summary
Three Palma players are among the five-strong Team of the Tournament for the 2024 finals.
Article body
The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their five-strong Team of the Tournament for the 2024 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals.
Already named Player of the Tournament, Chaguinha is among three players from winners Mallorca Palma Futsal to make the selection. He is joined by goalkeeper Luan Muller, also in the 2023 Team of the Tournament, and defender Rômulo. Also in the five are Catela of runners-up Barça, and Benfica pivot Higor de Souza.
The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers forms the basis for the Technical Report from the tournament, which can be read now on uefatechnicalreports.com.