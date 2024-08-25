UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round report: Akaa, Catania, Diamant, FORCA, Minerva, NV Georgians, Tigers Roermond, Uddevalla go through

Akaa, Catania, Diamant Linz, FORCA, Minerva, Tigers Roermond and Uddevalla are through from the 2024/25 UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round, topping their groups over the last week to claim the eight remaining spots in the main round.

While the 24 teams with the highest coefficients – including holders Illes Balears Palma – have all received byes to the main round between 22 and 27 October, the remaining 32 teams first had to compete in eight mini-tournaments, with the group winners progressing to Path B of that stage, for which the draw has already been made.

The main round leads to November and December's elite round, which will determine the four contenders for the knockout finals in May.

Results

Group A

Through to main round: FORCA (MKD, hosts)

Also in group: Titograd (MNE), Blue Magic Dublin (IRL), Ranger's (AND)

Group B

Through to main round: Futsal Minerva (SUI)

Also in group: Amigo Northwest (BUL, hosts), Fiorentino (SMR), Pro Futsal Cymru (WAL)

Group C

Through to main round: Akaa (FIN)

Also in group: Weilimdorf (GER), Tirana Futsal (ALB, hosts), Ísbjörninn (ISL)

Group D

Through to main round: Tigers Roermond (NED)

Also in group: Yerevan Futsal Club (ARM), Manchester Futsal Club (ENG, hosts), Istanbul Şişli (TUR)

Group E

Through to main round: Catania (ITA)

Also in group: Utleira Idrettslag (NOR), Hjørring (DEN, hosts), Europa (GIB)

Group F

Through to main round: Diamant Linz (AUT, hosts)

Also in group: AEK Futsal Club (GRE), AEL Limassol (CYP), Aberdeen Futsal Academy (SCO)



Group G

Through to main round: NV Georgians (GEO)

Also in group: Hercegovina Široki Brijeg (BIH), Clic Chişinău (MDA, hosts), Maccabi Netanya (ISR)

Group H

Through to main round: Uddevalla (SWE, hosts)

Also in group: Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Sillamäe Silla (EST), Sparta Belfast (NIR)

The eight group winners progress to the main round, Path B.

Team facts

Past semi-finalists Araz made their 19th appearance in the competition – the second most after Kairat Almaty, who are in Europe for the 21st time and start in the main round.

Debuts: Aberdeen Futsal Academy, Catania, Clic Chișinău, FORCA, Hjørring, Manchester, Maccabi Netanya, Pro Futsal Cymru, Ranger's, Sillamäe Silla, Siroki Brijeg, Tigers Roermond.

Like Catania, FORCA and Tigers Roermond, Akaa are through to the main round for the first time.

Georgians' Roninho scored four goals to take his career tally to 42, putting him seventh on the all-time list. He also moved joint fifth with Douglas Junior on 67 appearances.

Main round groups: 22–27 October Path A Group 1: Cartagena Costa Cálida (ESP), Sporting Anderlecht (BEL, hosts), HIT Kyiv (UKR), Record Bielsko-Biała (POL) Group 2: Braga (POR), Olmissum (CRO), Plzeň (CZE), FC Prishtina 01 (KOS, hosts) Group 3: AE Illes Balears Palma (ESP, hosts/holders)﻿, Dobovec (SVN), Futsal Dinamo (CRO), United Galati (ROU) Group 4: Sporting CP (POR), Kairat Almaty (KAZ, hosts), Haladás (HUN), Semey (KAZ) The top three in each group progress to the elite round. Path B Group 5: Etoile Lavalloise (FRA, hosts), Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Futsal Minerva (SUI), Uddevalla (SWE﻿) Group 6: Riga Futsal Club (LVA), FON Banjica (SRB, hosts), Tigers Roermond (NED), FORCA (MKD) Group 7: Luxol St. Andrews (MLT), Lučenec (SVK, hosts), NV Georgians (GEO), Akaa (FIN) Group 8 (hosts tbc): Kauno Žalgiris (LTU), Differdange (LUX), Catania (ITA), Diamant Linz (AUT) The four group winners progress to the elite round.

Road to the finals

Elite round draw: 31 October

Elite round: 26 November–1 December

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: 1 or 2 & 3 or 4 May

All dates subject to change