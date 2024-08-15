UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round starts Wednesday

The 2024/25 UEFA Futsal Champions League kicks off when the preliminary round runs from 21 to 25 August.

While the 24 teams with the highest coefficients – including holders Illes Balears Palma – receive byes to the main round between 22 and 27 October, the remaining 32 teams compete in eight mini-tournaments for the remaining spots at that stage.

The eight group winners will progress to Path B of the main round, for which the draw has already been made. The main round leads to November and December's elite round, which will determine the four contenders for the knockout finals in May.

All the matches

Group A (21–24 August): KMF Titograd (MNE), Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL), Futsal Club FORCA (MKD, hosts), Ranger's FC (AND)

Group B (21–24 August): Futsal Minerva (SUI), Amigo Northwest (BUL, hosts), FC Fiorentino (SMR), Pro Futsal Cymru (WAL)

Group C (21–24 August): Akaa Futsal (FIN), Tirana Futsal (ALB, hosts), TSV Weilimdorf (GER), Ísbjörninn (ISL)

Group D (22–25 August): Tigers Roermond (NED), Yerevan Futsal Club (ARM), Manchester Futsal Club (ENG, hosts), Istanbul Şişli SK (TUR)

Group E (21–24 August): Catania C/5 (ITA), Hjørring Futsal Klub (DEN, hosts), Utleira Idrettslag (NOR), Europa FC (GIB)

Group F (21–24 August): FC Diamant Linz (AUT, hosts), AEL Limassol (CYP), AEK Futsal Club (GRE), Aberdeen Futsal Academy (SCO)



Group G (21–24 August): MNK Široki Brijeg (BIH), NV Georgians (GEO), FC Clic Chişinău (MDA, hosts), Maccabi Netanya Futsal (ISR)

Group H (21–24 August): Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Uddevalla Futsal Club (SWE, hosts), Sillamäe Silla FC (EST), Sparta Belfast (NIR)

The eight group winners progress to the main round, Path B.

Team facts

Araz are past semi-finalists and make their 19th appearance, the second most after Kairat Almaty, who are in Europe for the 21st time and start in the main round.

Debuts: Aberdeen Futsal Academy, Catania, Clic Chișinău, FORCA, Hjørring, Manchester, Maccabi Netanya, Pro Futsal Cymru, Ranger's, Sillamäe Silla, Siroki Brijeg, Tigers Roermond

Titograd beat Blue Magic in the 2015/16 and 2021/22 preliminary rounds, with Titograd the hosts on both occasions.

Minerva beat Fiorentino in the 2021/22 and 2023/24 preliminary rounds.

Main round groups: 22–27 October Path A Group 1: Cartagena Costa Cálida (ESP), Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL, hosts), FC HIT Kyiv (UKR), Record Bielsko-Biała (POL) Group 2: Sporting Clube de Braga (POR), MNK Olmissum (CRO), SK Plzeň (CZE), FC Prishtina 01 (KOS, hosts) Group 3: AE Illes Balears Palma Futsal (ESP, hosts/holders)﻿, Futsal Klub Dobovec (SVN), MNK Futsal Dinamo (CRO), United Galati (ROU) Group 4: Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR), Kairat Almaty (KAZ, hosts), Haladás VSE (HUN), Futsal Club Semey (KAZ) The top three in each group progress to the elite round. Path B Group 5: Etoile Lavalloise (FRA, hosts), FC Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Preliminary round Group B winners, Preliminary round Group H winners Group 6: Riga Futsal Club (LVA), KMF FON Banjica (SRB, hosts), Preliminary round Group D winners, Preliminary round Group A winners Group 7: Luxol St. Andrews Futsal (MLT), Futsal Klub Lučenec (SVK, hosts), Preliminary round Group G winners, Preliminary round Group C winners Group 8 (hosts tbc): Kauno Žalgiris (LTU), FC Differdange 03 (LUX), Preliminary round Group E winners, Preliminary round Group F winners The four group winners progress to the elite round.

Road to the finals

Elite round draw: 31 October

Elite round: 26 November–1 December

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: 1 or 2 & 3 or 4 May

All dates subject to change